By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Copan High School’s softball team continued Monday night to flex is muscles and forced Wellston High to sweat out a grueling win, 7-6.

“I was really proud of our girls,” first-year Copan Lady Hornet head coach John Masters said. “After game one, you couldn’t tell they (Wellston) beating us.”

The Lady Hornets snapped off four runs in the first inning to rev up a stampeding statement.

Kylee Cobb started it off with a single, followed by a line drive by Gentry O’Rourke.

Alexis Evans then drove home Cobb, but would be retired when a batted ball hit her while running the basepath.

Moments later, Faith Weatherspoon singled home O’Rourke.

Copan finished off its first-inning uprising with a two-run hit by Destiny Allen.

On the other side of the ledger, Evans “pitched a heck of a game,” Master said. “She only had four earned runs. Our pitching is more consistent.”

Wellston still managed to eke out the win — but to not dampen Masters’ positive vibes.

“I was proud of them,” he said. “We hung in there and played pretty well with them.”

But, Wellston’s superior depth — 16 players compared to 10 for Copan — took its toll in the second game on the blistering hot night and Wellston won, 14-2.

Next up, the Lady Hornets (4-7) are slated to host Senior Night at 6 p.m. Thursday against rival Bluejacket.