There’s are challenges in climbing a rugged, rocky mountain — bruises, scrapes, risks and exhaustion.

So it is in any real sports endeavor.

Only eagles can soar on soft-tipped wings to the top — and even they have to battle biting air currents.

So, it’s no surprise that after such a tremendous start to the season, a powerful Oklahoma Union High School softball team — which appears to be pursuing a lofty destiny — has run into a couple of rough patches.

The Class 2A Lady Cougars (9-2) suffered their first season loss Saturday in an 11-10 decision to Class 5A Collinsville.

Oklahoma Union bounced back to defeat Class 5A Claremore, 10-2, the same day.

On Monday, the host Lady Huskies of Pawhuska twisted out a 4-3 decision against Oklahoma Union.

Even so, Oklahoma Union still remains a formidable foe and one of the favorites to be playing well into October.

The Lady Cougars — who are coached by Thad Hewitt — are just two years removed from qualifying for the 2018 state tournament — the first time an Oklahoma Union softball team had advanced that far.

Last year’s Lady Cougar squad was on the verge of returning to state, but dropped two games in the regional final and had to remain home.

Hewitt welcomed back this season a major portion of his most explosive performers from the past two or three years.

But, now that they’re seniors, the clock is growing short as they try to carve out a memorable year that will live in team history.

Following are summaries of their last three games:

Collinsville 11, OUHS 10

The Lady Cardinals surged to an 8-0 lead in the first two innings and Oklahoma Union just couldn’t battle all the way back.

By the end of the third inning the Lady Cougars had closed the gap to four runs, 10-6. But, Collinsville scratched home a run in the bottom of the fourth and held on.

Emily Dickson, Chesnie Hewitt and Hannah Long each blasted a homer for Oklahoma Union.

Hewitt belted a three-run homer in the top of the third to ignite the Lady Cougars’ spirited rally.

Long and Dickson also delivered their four-base clouts the same frame, Long’s a two-run shot.

Raven Hough suffered her first pitching loss of the season. She gave up only six earned runs, as Collinsville took advantage of seven Oklahoma Union errors.

OUHS 10, Claremore 2

Oklahoma Union didn’t stay down long.

After just time to guzzle some water and take a long breath, the Lady Cougars were back on the diamond to face Claremore.

Hewitt homered for the second-straight game, produced a double and drove in three runs to spearhead the rout.

Rylee Lemos added a homer and two RBI’s, while Raven Estes delivered a triple.

Kyla Taylor contributed a single and two RBI’s.

Ashlynn Hough pitched most the way for Oklahoma Union to collect the win. She tossed four innings of no-hit ball, with one walk and one strikeout.

Pawhuska 4, OUHS 3

This was one of those rivalry games in which records can be tossed out the window.

At the same time, the Lady Cougars proved again to be their own biggest obstacle by committing four errors — some of which led to two unearned runs for Pawhuska.

Raven Hough suffered the hard-luck pitching loss again despite a noteworthy effort — a six-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts.

Oklahoma Union’s offense produced eight hits, led by Long with a pair of doubles and Ashlynn Long with two singles.

Hewitt, Hadleigh O’Brien, Estes and Cole each contributed one single.

Lemos reached base on a walk, stole two bases and scored.

Pawhuska yanked out the win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.