On June 13 in Tulsa as the temperature soared to 93 degrees, a brother and sister ages 3 and 4 climbed into their father’s pickup and several hours later were found dead.

On July 4 in Oklahoma City as the heat index reached 100, a 17-month-old girl died inside a car.

Last week in Edmond, as thermometers hovered in the 90s, a 3-year-old girl lost her life after being left inside a vehicle for up to six hours.

The four children are among 19 across the United States this year who have died from heatstroke in cars because they were left or trapped inside, according to the nonprofit child safety website KidsandCars.org.

Oklahoma is second behind Texas in pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths, with the Sooner state’s southern neighbor logging five such fatalities.

In the United States, an average of 39 children die each year of vehicular heat stroke.

By one estimate, Oklahoma ranks fifth-worst overall in the U.S. and Washington, D.C.

Amber Rollins, director of KidsandCars.org, said the number of vehicular heatstrokes among children is down this year because the coronavirus pandemic has caused parents to work from home, with their children doing likewise for school.

That means fewer trips with children in the car and fewer opportunities for the tragedy to occur.

But being home more can also present a deadly scenario.

“The overall number of deaths is lower for this time of year, but we have seen a pretty drastic increase in the percentage of children who got into vehicles on their own and couldn’t get out,” Rollins said. “On average, that represents 26% of car deaths. This year, 42% have gotten in on their own and got trapped.”

Memory and stress

One researcher attributes pediatric vehicular heatstroke to competing memory systems in the brains of parents and caregivers, referred to as “prospective memory” and “habit memory”.

In an article published online at TheConversation.com, David Diamond, a professor in the University of South Florida’s psychology department, wrote that prospective memory deals with planning a future action, such as taking a child to daycare. Habit memory involves repetitive action, or what is commonly known as being on autopilot.

Habit memory can win over prospective memory, for example, when, on a routine drive home from work, the driver forgets planning to stop for groceries, Diamond wrote.

A similar but potentially deadly instance occurs when someone forgets a child in a vehicle.

According to Diamond, common factors include “a change in the parent’s routine that leads him or her to follow an alternate, but well-traveled, route; a change in how the parent interacted with the child during the drive, such as when a child might have fallen asleep en route; and a lack of a cue, such as a sound or an object associated with the child — for example, a diaper bag in plain view.”

Stress is also a factor, Diamond told USA Today in an interview earlier this month.

Vehicular heatstroke in the Sooner State

Since 1998, there have been 868 heatstroke deaths of children in vehicles across the U.S., according to the website NoHeatstroke.org.

About 54% of the deaths were the result of caregivers forgetting about children in the car. A quarter of the deaths happened when children got into a vehicle on their own. In roughly 19% of the cases, a caregiver knowingly left a child in the vehicle.

Twenty-three children in Oklahoma died of pediatric vehicular heatstroke from 1998 to 2019.

During that time, the Sooner State ranked fifth-worst in the nation when it came to per capita heatstroke vehicle deaths among children, at 28.8 per 1 million children ages 14 and under.

Oklahoma ranked worst behind just Mississippi, Louisiana, Arizona and Arkansas.

“They are certainly warm states and a lot of these are in the smaller towns where rural attitudes might be an issue,” said Jan Null, adjunct professor of meteorology at San Jose State University who runs NoHeatstroke.org.

For emergency responders, child heatstrokes in vehicles are among the most heartbreaking calls to answer, even for seasoned personnel.

John Graham, chief of staff for the Emergency Medical Services Authority, said in most cases, by the time a responder arrives on scene, a caregiver or witness has already broken car windows and removed the child in a rescue effort.

“While they’re in business where accidents happen and that’s the crux of what we’re called for, any pediatric accident adds additional stress to the calls,” Graham said.

In such emergencies, the children are typically warm to the touch and limp. Heatstroke symptoms include dry skin, vomiting, disorientation, seizures and unconsciousness.

Emergency responders can find children without symptoms, or in cardiac arrest. Life-saving measures include CPR and immediately trying to cool the child.

Someone who sees a child trapped in a hot car should remove him immediately and try to get him in the shade or other cool spots, Graham said. Emergency dispatchers with 911 should be called immediately, and they can talk people through CPR if needed.

It takes only a few minutes for a vehicle’s interior to become dangerously hot.

Null and his fellow researchers found that in just 10 minutes, the temperature inside a car can rise 19 degrees higher than the outside temperature.

In an hour, the same car can heat up 43 degrees more than outside, so that on a 90-degree day, a child trapped inside a vehicle is suffering in 133-degree heat.

A market for safety products

After a low of 24 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths recorded in the U.S. in 2015, the country saw a rise in such deaths to a record 53 in 2018, followed by 52 in 2019.

From smartphone apps to radar sensors, the market for tools reminding caregivers that a child is in the car is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years.

Elepho Inc. produces the eClip, a device that can be attached to a child’s car seat or placed nearby. The device alerts a smartphone app within a short distance of the vehicle.

“If you move away from the car at least 25 feet and have not removed the baby from the car, an alarm will go off on the app to remind you to check the baby in the car,” said Michael Braunold, CEO of Elepho Inc. “Unfortunately, there are many cases where good-loving parents leave the child in the car for very different reasons.”

Because of his website tracking child deaths in hot cars, Null says he has received hundreds of pitches to endorse safety devices. More vehicles are equipped with reminder systems, he said.

“All these devices have come along all these years, but can you find a shelf at Walmart with those things on them?” he said. “Again, because people don’t think it’s going to happen to them. The prototypes have been out there. It’s not rocket science. There are apps for the phone. If you sell a device that saves one life, it’s worth it.”

All over the map

Rollins, of KidsandCars.org, told The Oklahoman her group has seen parents of all stripes lose children to vehicular heatstroke. They range from educated professionals to blue-collar workers.

Many are the type of parent who covers electrical outlets in the house and takes other safety measures to protect their small children.

In the event a child death occurs in a hot car, not only will grieving parents face social scrutiny, but they may also face a judge. Depending on state laws, and the whim of local district attorneys, one parent may go free while another goes to prison, Rollins said.

Rollins cautioned the public against passing judgment on parents whose children die in hot vehicles.