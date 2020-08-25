By Mike Tupa

One of Bartlesville’s greatest-ever sports legends — and one of its most premier gentlemen — passed away Sunday night following an extended hospital stay at Jane Phillips.

Jerry Cozby proved to be one of the best gifts that Oklahoma has ever received from Texas.

He arrived in Bartlesville in 1969, at age 27, to become the head golf professional at Hillcrest Country Club — a job he would hold for 41 years, until his retirement in 2010.

During that time he forged a lasting mark on the local golf community in particular, and on the general populace as well.

He instructed many of the former and current golf products of the city, including those who have gone on to excel in the game on the college or the adult level. Cozby’s legacy will be kept alive with them for generations to come.

He and his wonderful wife Karole also raised three sons to become good citizen and successful in their careers, including Cary, who is the head pro at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club, and Chance and Craig, both valued employees with Ping Golf.

Chance also was named the Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament chairman for 2019, and later in 2019 accepted appointment as the new executive director of The Thunderbirds, the group that hosts the Phoenix Open.

All three Cozby sons graduated from Bartlesville High School and sparkled in the University of Oklahoma men’s golf program.

Jerry garnered several of golf’s top honors — being inducted in the 2000 to the section Hall of fame, being named in 1985 as the PGA National Professional of the Year, being chosen in 2005 for the PGA of America Hall of Fame and 2009 for the NJCAA Hall of Fame.

He boasted two major accomplishments in 2012 — being named Father of the Year by Golfweek publication, and being inducted into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

Cozby grew up in Odessa, Texas, and displayed his athletic gifts by playing football, baseball and running track, as well as displaying signs at a young age as a top-notch linkster.

Despite many college offers, he remained loyal to his roots and choose to play on that level at Odessa Junior College — which won two national junior college championships during his time there. He went on to play for Lamar University.

Even following his retirement from Hillcrest, Cozby continued to make Bartlesville home for Karole and himself, and continued to meet demands as an instructor in and away from the area.

But, in the end, the greatest titles many might say he held with distinction were as husband, dad and a credit to humanity.

“I would say it’s just the example by which he led,” his son Craig told the E-E, on Monday morning, about his dad.

Cozby’s greatest teachings were “just to be a good person, to work hard and be a good provider,” Craig continued. “To be a good dad, to be a good husband and to be a good person. If there were someone you wanted to base your life on to be happy, it would be him.”