Bartlesville High’s volleyball squad made it a winning weekend at the Regent Prep tourney and finished 4-4 during a grueling week.

The Lady Bruins powered to a 3-2 mark at Regent, including a close split loss to Owasso (21-25, 26-24, 17-25) and a sweep by Regent (9-25, 16-25).

The Lady Bruins went on to win the Silver Bracket title by defeating Oologah (26-24, 25-16), Catoosa (25-15, 25-11, 25-22) and Crossings Christian (22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16).

Bartlesville head coach Jen Ward — who saw the team improve to 6-4 — proferred some of her greatest praise for junior setter Sydney Collins.

“I though she changed the dynamics of the team,” Ward said. “She was setting the ball perfect for all our hitters. ... The left-side hitters started killing the ball.”

Bartlesville is home Tuesday night against Muskogee.

A follow-up report of the weekend is planned for Wednesday’s paper.