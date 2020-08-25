By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Following a bumpy start to the week, the Lady Bruin softball team of Bartlesville High finished up with a steady uphill climb of progress during play in the Owasso tournament.

Even though they came up just short in several games, the Lady Bruins (2-8) displayed a bunch of punch against one their most troublesome rivals, the Owasso Lady Rams.

Owasso needed a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to edge Bartlesville, 5-4.

Earlier on Friday, Tahlequah outlasted the Lady Bruins, 8-2.

But, Bartlesville ended the weekend on a happy cloud.

In a 3-0 loss they pushed Jenks hard, and then thumped Muskogee, 6-0, to break an eight-game losing streak.

Following are more details from each game.

Tahlequah 8, Bartlesville 2

Bartlesville broke a two-game run of shutout losses from earlier in week, and trailed Tahlequah by only a run, 3-2, well into the game.

Tahlequah recorded its biggest damage with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Madi Neal, Brandi Woods and Allie Scullawl each pounded two hits for the Lady Bruins.

Neal and Emma Loyd each contributed a double and a RBI.

Neal drove in Loyd and Loyd plated Sanders for both of Bartlesville’s runs in the top of the third inning.

Bartlesville left seven runners stranded, compared to four for Tahlequah.

Logan Cates made her first pitching appearance for Bartlesville and threw the distance, spinning a nine-hitter, with no walks and five strikeouts. Four of Tahlequah’s runs were unearned.

She got ahead in the count with almost every batter, throwing 24 first-pitch strikes to 30 hitters.

Owasso 5, Bartlesville 4

Bartlesville pitcher Sydney Price controlled the game for six innings-plus innings from the circle.

Clocking in with a stupendous effort, Price fanned 13 batters in 6.2 frames while tossing an eight-hitter and walking two.

She also gave up just three earned runs.

In fact, Price almost scored as many runs as she allowed.

She blasted two solo homers to spark the Lady Bruin offense, while Madi Neal added one bases-empty clout.

But, the rest of the Lady Bruin combined to hit just 1-for-20, with no RBI’s and one run scored (Hailey Alsup).

Demri Clabaugh reached base as a hit batsman.

Bartlesville carried a 4-2 lead into the final inning and appeared on the verge of snapping its six-game losing streak.

But, Owasso somehow found a way to score during a wild bottom of the seventh.

The first three Lady Ram batters poked singles to score one run and trim Bartlesville’s lead to 4-3.

Price walked the next the batter to load the bases with no outs.

But, then she bore down to retire the next two batters on swinging strike threes.

The next batter went three pitches deep in the count before a passed ball led to the tying run. The batter swung two pitches later for strike three — but the ball got past the catcher and the runner on third romped home to end the game.

Jenks 3, Bartlesville 0

Price doubled and singled to lead the offense, while Cates suffered the hard-luck pitching loss.

Bartlesville 6, Muskogee 0

Price delivered the clutch four-hit shutout from the circle while striking out nine of the 26 batters she faced.

Bartlesville’s offense spanked six singles, led by Price with two and Cates, Brandi Woods, Clabaugh and Aburey Miller with one apiece.

Cates finished with two RBI’s; Clabaugh, Nina Moore, Miller and Chealsea Goddard drove in one run apiece.

Bartlesville broke it open with three runs in the bottom of the third, highlight by Clabaugh’s single to score Emma Loyd.

Moore and Goddard both plated one run each in the inning on ground outs.