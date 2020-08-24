Monday

Aug 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM Aug 24, 2020 at 9:46 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department:


Aug. 21


• Tyler Leigh Adams, 30, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification required and disobeying traffic control lights


• Marcus Randyl-Dean Cagle, 22, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Dee Ann Riff, 54, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Adam Lee Thompson, 37, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts) and obstructing an officer


Aug. 22


• Latifah Sade Clark, 28, on charges of possession of stolen property, uttering forged instrument and forgery of checks


• Eric Lee Harris, 42, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Avery Dalton Nichols, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


• Johnny Calvin Tennison, 32, on charges of possession of stolen property


Aug. 23


• Elizabeth Marie Farrow, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and paraphernalia


• Chancelor Logan Hahn, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Trey Morgan Heyer Smith, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Nathan Lynn Tracy, 41, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification required and service failure to appear warrant


• Scott Allen Thomas Wood, 45, on charges of intoxication and resisting or interfering with police


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Aug. 21


• Liberty Lynn Boos, 20, on charges of burglary — forced entry residence


• Chloe Reine Stone, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Aug. 23


• Austin Dean Hines, 28, on charges of unlawful entry, paraphernalia and possession of amphetamines


• Neal Dalton Sutton, 23, on charges of actual physical control, carrying firearm while under the influence of alcohol and transporting open alcoholic beverage


Dewey Police Department


Aug. 21


• Malinda Venoice Chuculate, 33, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


Aug. 22


• Johnny Steve Gonzalez, 25, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


Aug. 23


• Sean Paul Young, 53, on charges of general speeding — basic speed rule, open container, failure to yield right away and driving under the influence of alcohol.