By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

In some ways, it’s a whole new fall.

In other ways, it’s still the same old football.

Caney Valley (Kan.) High School football coach Criss Davis — the dean as far as tenure in the area among local grid skippers — is dealing with both realities.

“We’re taking all the precautions and doing the little things they’re telling us to do,” Davis said in regards to rules prompted by the coronavirus.

At the same time, Davis’ primary focus is on getting his Bullpups ready for a competitive season.

He has much work to do in retooling his offense — his veteran starting quarterback and most productive two ballcarriers graduated off last year’s playoff team.

In the mix to lead the offense are Brec Williams and Daron Davis, both of who garnered valuable experience in 2019, after injured quarterback starter Trey Richey had to sit out several games.

“Both those guys did a great job last year,” Davis said. “We could have easily folded our tent when we lost our leader in Trey. Those guys stepped in and did what I asked them to do and got us in the playoffs.”

Both will play vital roles this years, whether its at quarterback or elsewhere.

Williams could line up at fullback/halfback or tight end, while Davis could strengthen the receiving corps.

Davis has plenty of strong foundation on which to build his offensive line.

Seasoned veterans back in the pit include Kylar Brandon and the Brashear twins, Caleb and Jacob.

Another experienced varsity blocker in uniform is Jake Stapleton, who saw some quality playing time in 2019. Measuring out at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Stapleton also line up at tight end, Davis said.

The ground attack is an area in need of revamping following the graduation of Ben Nunnelley and Eryk Kyser.

Tucker Killian and Trey King both possess experience at fullback and Tanner Rose received several carries last season at halfback.

Either Killian or King could shift to the other halfway spot,

Davis eyes another running option in Baylor Thornton, who took the lid off his potential during junior varsity play last year.

“There are a lot of different directions I could go,” Davis said. “The guys we have are very interchangeable.”

That environment also springs from a positive attitude emanating from the athletes.

“Our team chemistry is good,” Davis said. “I don’t know that we won’t have the great speed we had last year. … But, we played a lot of sophomores last year and they’re coming in as kids with experience.”

This year’s roster features just four seniors, Davis added.

Caney Valley’s schedule is undergoing a bit of tweaking.

Powerhouse Frontenac has been moved out of the district and replaced with Cherryvale, Caney Valley’s closest geographical rival.

That means Caney Valley had to schedule a new non-district foe to replace Cherryvale, which is now a district game.

The Pups will open the season against non-district rivals Fredonia, Neodesha and Erie, all members of the Tri-Valley League, and then travel south of the border to face Woodland in Fairfax, Okla.

District games, in order, include Cherryvale, Galena, Parsons, Baxter Springs and Columbus.

Caney Valley recorded a 5-4 mark last season, but had to win its final two district tilts in order to get into the AAA playoffs.

Prairie View, which eliminated the Pups from the playoffs, made it all the way to the state quarterfinals.