Fast starts are a trait of the Oklahoma Union High School softball team.

But, this years bolt out of the gate is almost out of this world.

During the first eight days of the season, the Lady Cougars rocketed to an 8-0 record — but that reveals only part of the story.

Through those eight games, Oklahoma Union pitching had yet to allow an earned run.

The Lady Cougars outscored their foes, 96-2, during that stretch — and both the tallies given up were unearned.

Raven Hough — a senior that is closing in on 100 career pitching victories — has been Oklahoma Union’s biggest force in the circle.

On the receiving end of her laser-guided pitches has been fellow veteran Rylee Lemos, likely one of the elite multi-dimensional catchers in the state in Class 2A.

“Our pitching has been very good,” Lady Cougar head coach Thad Hewitt said.

But, great teams do not live by dominating pitching alone.

Oklahoma Union also boasts a posse of guardians behind Hough that have laid down the law — and that law is flawlessness.

Well, practically.

“I think we have probably made three errors in eight games,” Hewitt noted. “We had one error against Tonkawa that led to an unearned run and one error against Hominy that allowed a run to score. … We’ve been playing very good defense.”

The Lady Cougars also boast plenty of crunch at the plate and bunch on the basepath.

They averaged 12.0 runs per game during their first eight games, burying almost all their opponents deeper than the devil’s basement.

“We’re swinging the bat well,” Hewitt said.

But, the Lady Cougars need specific improvement in one area.

“Probably the thing I’m disappointed in is we’ve left a few runners who were in scoring position with less than two outs,” Hewitt said. “In the future, it could end up being detrimental.”

Lemos and one-hole banger Chesnie Hewitt have provided the boost to Oklahoma Union’s offensive thrust.

Lemos has ripped two homers — both inside-the-parkers.

“She hit in the gaps and down the lines,” Hewitt said, noting her ability to scoot around the bags like a greased cyclone “shows how quick she is.”

Three-hole lumber specialist Kyla Taylor “is swinging the bat real well,” Hewitt continued. “She’s had several opportunities to come through with RBI’s in different situations.”

Hannah Long has provided prodigious production in the five hole, and Emily Dickson and Ashlynn Hough also have been strong lower in the order, and nine-hole hitter Raven Estes “has been getting on for us. She can run,” Hewitt said.

Everyone in the hitting lineup “have been doing what they need to do, even the bottom of the order,” Hewitt said.

Oklahoma Union’s most dangerous offensive weapons is its legs.

“We’ve got Rylee who can run, we’ve got Chesnie who can run, we’ve got Hannah who can run, we’ve got Hadleigh O’Brien who can run, we’ve got Kyla who can run,” he said.

As mentioned, starting seasons with big winning streaks is not a new experience for this crop of Lady Cougars.

They developed a mindset they can win each time they step on the diamond.

“They kids don’t have any other expectations,” Hewitt said. “That’s how they approach the game. They’ve don’t look at it any other way than this is what they do. I think they would tell you it’s (the sizzling start) about normal. That’s the way they look at things.”

Most of these players helped Oklahoma Union qualify in 2018 for the state tournament — a first in the team’s history.

In 2019, the team came up a win shy of returning to the Big Dance.

Based on this year’s start, it likely would be unwise to wager against them getting back to state.

“We don’t shy away from competition,” Hewitt said. “I can promise you those girls step on the field and play to win.”