Ethan Buffington is smiling because this Friday the Broken Arrow Tigers football team will be scrimmaging against Bixby. Ethan is a senior and plays football for the BA Tigers. His Grandparents, Gary and Nina from Bartlesville, will be in Bixby this Friday watching Ethan play. Courtesy

