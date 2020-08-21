By Mike Tupa

Nowata High School’s football progression is where first-year head coach Graham Snelding had envisioned it would be through the first eight days of practice.

“You’re never where you want to be this time of year,” he said. “But, it’s going about as well as I thought. I would say this probably what I thought it would be like. I think the kids are working hard and doing the things we’re asking them do.”

Nowata is coming off a playoff year (5-6)in 2019, but graduated a good chunk of it’s impact players off the team.

Among Snelding’s tasks has been to oversee the development of a new quarterback.

He’s settled on senior Broden Monroe to fill that bill.

“Broden has steadily gotten better,” Snelding said.

But, Monroe still has to prove himself under fire in live competition — something the Ironmen will experience Friday night in a scrimmage at Caney Valley.

“When you’re going live, the game goes a little faster,” Snelding explained. “I’d like to see him get those jitters out and see what he’s cable of. … I think he has a lot of positives.”

Monroe will enjoyed a steadying presence in the backfield in veteran varsity warrior Brayden Humphries, tabbed to be the feature ballcarrier.

Humphries role will prove crucial for an Ironmen attack that will depend heavily on the pass.

“Our quarterback in our system has to be able to throw the ball,” Snelding said. “We’ve been working with our kids at receiver. Now we’ve just got to transfer that onto the action game field.”

Nowata will line up often in a four-receiver formation.

“Trenton Smith, who was our quarterback last year, will be one of our slot receivers,” said Snelding. “We’ll be doing quite a few things to get him the ball. Emmett Sells was kind of our go-to guy in seven on seven passing league.”

Some other key passing targets will be Eli Savala, Bear Savala and Ryder Still, Snelding said.

Still “has taken some leaps and bounds in getting better,” the coach added.

As far as the players up front, Snelding praised left tackle/defensive tackle Kyle Seely for his leadership and impact.

“He’s stepped up on both sides of the ball,” Snelding said. “He’s really stepped into that role. He’s been something super positive.”

Overall, the Nowata players are “good, hard-working kids,” Snelding said. “They’re listening to coaching and buying into our system. It just matter of reps. Attitude-wise, I think we’re a lot further along. Execution-wise, we’ve got a ways to go.”

Snelding is eager to see how his players perform in Friday’s scrimmage.

“You like to practice against other teams,” he said, adding it offers the players a chance to play with more intensity.

This will be Nowata’s only scrimmage.

The Ironmen are set to open the season Aug. 28 with a showdown against Nowata County rival Oklahoma Union. Oklahoma Union dominated last year’s meeting, which was played prior to Nowata catching fire in the second half of the campaign.