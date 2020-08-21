By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

A year ago, David Ugwoegbu became a rotational player at rush linebacker as a freshman.

With Caleb Kelly’s preseason knee injury that likely ended his season, Ugwoegbu is now getting a look on the inside.

“He was just a name that kept coming up as a guy that we felt like has a little more position flexibility,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “He was willing to make the move and the idea being at any moment we could move him back to rush linebacker. Obviously, with Caleb’s situation, it lends himself to getting him even more work at the position.”

Recently, Ugwoegbu and Grinch had a talk about the sophomore’s progress at the position.

“He’s frustrated because he doesn’t know it as well as he thinks he should,” Grinch said.

But Grinch has been pleased with the progress.

“We’re looking at it from a coaching standpoint going, ‘Oh my.. , I can’t believe you’ve gotten this far in this many days,’” Grinch said. “That also speaks to the expectations that he has. A guy we’re excited about at any position but we may have found a good spot for him.”