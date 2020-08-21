TULSA — Standing at the site of possibly the worst race massacre in the nation’s history, Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews offered a message of hope to her party’s national convention.

“Ninety-nine years ago, racial violence devastated a thriving black community here in Tulsa,” Andrews said during the convention’s roll call of the states on Tuesday night.

“Today, hatred still lives in our nation. But so does resolve. Oklahoma refused to let ourselves be defined by division then. And our nation must turn back the tide of violence again now.”

Andrews finished by casting 13 of the state’s delegates to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 24 delegates to former Vice President Joe Biden, who was officially nominated as the party’s candidate to take on President Donald Trump, a Republican. The election is Nov. 3.

Andrews, who lives in Tulsa, said there was no disagreement between state and national party leaders about the setting for Oklahoma’s 15-second appearance: the Greenwood district of Tulsa, once known as Black Wall Street, where white mobs killed an estimated 300 Black residents in 1921.

The massacre got national attention this summer when Trump announced he would hold a rally at the BOK Center near Greenwood on Juneteenth, the national day of celebration of Emancipation. After an outcry, Trump rescheduled the rally for a day later, on June 20.

Many national media outlets made Greenwood part of the coverage of the rally, and Andrews said the stories had “basically tied Black Wall Street and Juneteenth and all of those things in people’s minds to Oklahoma.”

People were excited about the setting, which features a Black Wall Street mural, and the fact that the Oklahoma delegation didn’t fall back on trite messages like quoting the state song, she said.

“There are other things about Oklahoma that the nation needs to know about,” Andrews said.

The Oklahoma roll call scene had a few other notable participants, including former state Sen. Judy Eason McIntyre.

McIntyre, who also served in the state House and on the Tulsa Public Schools board, had been a Democratic Party activist for years and had attended national conventions as a delegate. In 2012, at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was deeply offended when none of the Black delegates were asked to participate in the roll call announcement.

McIntyre told fellow Oklahoma delegates the next morning that the state party had for too long offered no reward to the Black party activists who did much of the work.

Reached on Wednesday, McIntyre said she didn’t think about the 2012 snub when she stood with Andrews in Greenwood.

“It was such an honor to stand there,” she said. “I was just so proud of Alicia.”

Andrews is the first Black chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party. She said Wednesday that McIntyre has been a mentor.

“Just when you think that things can never change, they do,” McIntyre, 75, said, adding that Oklahoma had been particularly “sluggish” in promoting Blacks.

Others shown in the Oklahoma roll call were state Rep. Regina Goodwin, whose district includes Greenwood and who will serve as an elector on the Electoral College this year; Kalyn Free, one of Oklahoma’s representatives on the Democratic National Committee; former state Rep. Eric Proctor, who will serve as an elector; and Jason McIntosh, the CEO of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

The convention was held virtually, with live and taped moments.