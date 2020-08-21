LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-92 Friday to take the first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history.

The defending champs now can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday.

“Our goal is always to win, and that’s what we came into the game for and I don’t think we worried about that,” Siakam said of making some team history with the 3-0 lead. “It’s just about taking every game and then going out and trying to get a win.”

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Norman Powell added 11 points.

Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points. Caris LeVert scored 15, Chris Chiozza had 14 points off the bench and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10. Jarrett Allen, who had a double-double in each of the first two games, was held without a shot attempt as he grabbed 17 rebounds.

“We even got to the point where we ran an after-timeout play for him, he got fouled during it,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said of Allen. “We were definitely trying to keep him involved.”

The Raptors, who led wire-to-wire in winning Game 1, never trailed in this game.

VanVleet opened with a 3 for Toronto, and Johnson answered with a 3 before Lowry’s 3 put the Raptors ahead to stay. They led by as much as 31 in the fourth quarter.

Jazz 124, Nuggets 87

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping the Utah Jazz rout the Denver Nuggets 124-87 on Friday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver’s playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.

Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned returned Monday night. He went through a four-day quarantine that ended Friday. He was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and had four assists.

Rudy Gobert had a career playoff-high 24 points courtesy of numerous easy dunks and layups. He also had 14 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell was held “in check” -- as much as he can -- with 20 points. He had a Jazz playoff-record 57 in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2.

Utah led by 25 in the second quarter, built it up to 30 in the third quarter on a breakaway dunk from Mitchell and extended it to 39 in the fourth.

It’s the second straight lopsided win for the Jazz in the series after dropping Game 1 in overtime.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points. The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Will Barton III (right knee) and Gary Harris (right hip) have yet to play in the bubble. Asked about possible Harris’ availability, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said: “He’s getting in a really good place mentally and physically. It would be great to get him back at some point in this series if that’s possible.” ... Rookie Bol Bol scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Jazz: Gobert’s previous playoff best was 22 points at Houston on April, 14, 2019. ... Georges Niang had 16 points, including four 3-pointers. ... Joe Ingles added eight assists.

PLAYFUL VIDEO

Mitchell posted on social media a video outside of the hotel room of a quarantined Conley, who playfully banged on the window in the distance. The caption was: “We gonna see you soon.”

Finally let out of his room, Conley played more than 24 minutes and was 9 of 13 from the floor.

THIRD QUARTER BLUES

The Nuggets were outscored by a combined 74-48 in the third quarter of the opening two games.

“I have to have a much better halftime speech,” Malone cracked before the game.

It didn’t work. The Nuggets were outscored 35-20 in the third in Game 3.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Sunday.