When they last walked off the football field on a Friday night, the Bartlesville High School Bruins owned a 42-14 victory against the Shawnee Wolves.

More than nine months later, the Bruins are slated to pad it up again to go to battle against another opponent.

Of course,Friday’s scrimmage at Jenks High School won’t be about winning — but about preparing for success in the upcoming regular season.

Bartlesville’s schedule at Jenks includes a 5 p.m. round robin, with a limited number of plays, and a 5:45 p.m. half-game against Putnam City.

“Putnam City has a good football team,” second-year Bruin head coach Jason Sport said Wednesday evening. “They’re a 6A-1 program.”

Sport and his coaches are gettting the Bruins ready to try to build on last year’s 3-7 mark — with included a 3-2 record the final five games — and to try to earn the team’s first playoff spot since 2015.

If the Bruins were to achieve that goal, they would have to do it with a new quarterback.

Two-year starter Ben Winters has graduated and committed to play NCAA-II college football at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Sport hinted the decision could soon be finalized and announced as to who will enter this season as the first-stringer under center.

The top candidates have been senior Paxton Bradford and junior Harrison Clark, with youngsters sophomore Dereck Farrimond and freshman Simian Gilkey also in the mix.

“I think Friday will be a big deal with that,” Sport said. “We haven’t officially named one, but we’re seeing some strength and some things pop out about those two guys (Bradford and Clark). Dereck is not too far behind and Simian wants to be out there.”

Sport praised the progress of Bradford as a passer.

“A few balls have come out of Paxton’s hands that really look good,” he said. “He’s got a good whip for the ball.”

Despite which player is named the starter, Sport intends to diligently practice other players at the spot, more so, perhaps, than in most years.

“We’re one phone call away from a kid having to stay home,” he explained. “You’re probably going to see in practice the backups getting quality reps just in case we need to pull a guy up.”

Sport remains happy, overall, with the attitude in the fall workouts.

“I just think the pace of the practice is a lot more crisp, a lot more focused,” he explained.

He believes the players will step up their intensity on Friday night when they get to battle against another team.

“Practice has been good, it’s been upbeat,” he continued. “I feel like those seniors are doing a good job of leading us. We’ve made little adjustments this week to put pressure on those guys. It’s been a good time to come back to practice.”

Sport is considering Friday’s scrimmage as “a glorified practice for us.”

“We’ll play off the reps accordingly,” he added.

The coaches are still trying to complete the depth chart, he added, indicating there are multiple starting positions still undecided.

“I’d be confident in saying (linebacker) Braeden Winters will be starting,” Sport said. “But, we’ve got so many guys competing for jobs.”

The season opener is set for Sept. 4 at home.