FRISCO, Texas (TNS) — Mike McCarthy is willing to entertain the hypothetical.

Let’s say he dropped by The Star for a couple of days and had no idea about Aldon Smith’s backstory. What would be his overarching impression of the pass rusher after watching him practice?

A: You can tell he’s been away from the game for nearly five years.

B: This guy looks like he picked up where he left off. It’s remarkable how good he looks.

“Once you walked away from practice, you’d say, ‘hey, who the hell was No. 58?”’ McCarthy said. “That’s my thought when he walked out on the field for the first time.”

The Cowboys head coach isn’t alone. Shock and awe has been a common refrain when it comes to Smith.

“He’s a man,” said quarterback Dak Prescott, who has seen Smith up close and personal in the Cowboys backfield more than he’d like in the first week of this camp. “He’s a monster.

“Damn sure doesn’t look like he hasn’t played in five years.”

Mental illness, substance abuse and charges of physical abuse derailed what began as a promising career. The last time Smith took the field in a game, the last time he wore pads before this camp, came on Nov. 15, 2015 when the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders played Minnesota.

He had three tackles and a sack in the loss before his suspension.

The assumption was Smith’s career was done. But Jerry Jones has been known to give troubled players, especially game-changing pass rushers, a second chance.

The Cowboys signed Smith on April 2. Nearly eight weeks later, commissioner Roger Goodell granted the player his conditional reinstatement. He took part in the team’s virtual offseason program and stepped on the field with his new teammates last Friday as the team opened training camp.

“I was really excited,” Smith said. “I don’t know if I told any of the guys, but I was thinking in my head it’s been a long road being back on the field.

“After that much time off it was a blessing and it was a little surreal.”

Smith knocked down a screen pass intended for Ezekiel Elliott on the first day of practice. He didn’t feel vindicated. He didn’t feel like he made a statement.

“The feeling was like I should’ve gotten the pick,” he said.

Smith doesn’t believe he’s lost anything in the past 58 months. Playing football is a gift he’s always possessed. It’s natural to get back on the field.

But Smith’s body has changed. His game has always been about speed and power. Now, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end has added muscle. He’s more flexible than he was in his first tour through the NFL and is more conscientious when it comes to taking care of his body

Rust?

“I wouldn’t call it rust,” Smith said. “I would call it polishing up on things I’ve always wanted to work on.

“Obviously, with the time I’ve missed, there is some catching up I’ve got to do. But everything is happening and everything is looking good.”

Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan calls Smith dominant. He doesn’t see a whole lot of physical limitations.

But he’s struck by something else.

“First thing is when you see Aldon, he’s an awesome size guy,” Nolan said. “He’s a big man. He’s impressive.

“But thus far, I like the way Aldon, number one, interacts with the other players, to be honest with you. He’s a team player. He’s got a lot of personality.”

Ask Smith what he’s missed during his banishment and he answers, “the camaraderie.” He talks about how close he’s grown to DeMarcus Lawrence and others in the defensive line in such a short period of time.

They click.

There are so many moments to cherish in this unexpected return. Smith probably embraces the aches and pains that come with training camp.

“Uh, no,” he said. “Just to know that you worked hard, but I don’t think anybody wants to be sore.”

Smith takes none of this for granted. His first practice. His first game is little more than three weeks away.

But Smith isn’t fixated on these steps or milestones as he overcomes his demons. It’s about the journey.

“Just staying in the moment and living each day,” Smith said. “I don’t want to ever get ahead of myself.

“I’m grateful for every day. With that gratitude, how I want to give it back is by giving and putting everything into every day and focusing 100% so when that day is over I don’t look back with any regret.”

Regret? That’s something for opposing quarterbacks to feel this season when they’re on their back after a Smith sack.

“He looks good,” McCarthy said. “You can see his power. His length is extraordinary.

“I’m very, very happy with where Aldon is right now.”