January 3, 1925 –August 19, 2020

Vera Pauline Bluejacket, 95, of Independence, Kansas joined the Church Triumphant on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A graveside service is planned for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Kansas.

Vera was born January 3, 1925 to Joseph and Alberta (Wilson) Shultz in Spivey, Kansas. After graduating from Spivey High School, Vera enrolled in nurse’s training in Wichita, where she met Luther Rominger. Vera and Luther eloped on December 2, 1944, the evening before her younger sister’s wedding. Vera and Luther had two children, David and Margaret. Luther died in 1951 in the Korean Conflict, having achieved the rank of Master Sergeant.

After Luther’s death, Vera moved with her children to Pretty Prairie, Kansas. In 1952, she married Albert Lesco, a Southern Baptist pastor, after her son David proposed to him. Al adopted David and Margaret, and the newly formed family moved to Mound Valley, Kansas, where Al served as pastor. Another daughter, Jo Anne, was born. Al and Vera moved to Independence, Kansas, where Al became the first called pastor of First Southern Baptist Church, in 1955. Two more daughters, Virginia and Karen, completed the family. Vera and Al divorced in 1966.

On November 17, 1967, Vera married Roy Bluejacket. After Roy retired from his career with the City of Independence, Roy and Vera moved to a farm near Welch, Oklahoma. Vera remained on the farm after Roy’s death in 2003, until 2017, when she returned to Independence to be near her daughter Margaret.

Vera was active in Maybelle Baptist Church near Welch, leading Bible studies and playing the piano for worship. She is fondly remembered as a Sunday School teacher and for her work with the Women’s Missionary Union of the Southern Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking her own bread, gardening, and canning or freezing the produce she grew. Her children remember the songs she taught them and the silly stories they learned from her, but mostly they remember her deep faith in Jesus Christ. Vera wished to be remembered for “knowing the Lord, his power and his grace.”

Vera is survived by her four daughters, Margaret (Tom) Black of Independence, Jo Anne (Bruce) Taylor of Willmar, Minnesota, Virginia (Patrick) Dobson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Karen Kendrick of Norman, Oklahoma; her older sister Ellen Boyle of Wichita, Kansas, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her younger sister Edie Beth Hinderliter, her son David Lesco, and her great-grandsons Bradley Engels and Daniel Engels.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Maybelle Baptist Church, 6200 S 4470 Rd, Welch, OK 74369.