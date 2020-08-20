Cheryl Ann Jeter

Cheryl Ann Jeter, Age 65, and longtime resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday August 9th, 2020.

Cheryl was born in El Dorado, KS on December 28th , 1954 to Jack and Wanda (Casida) Jeter. She was a 1972 graduate of Sedan High School in Sedan, KS. After graduation Cheryl held down many various jobs and was quick to pick up any new task given to her. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bartlesville. Aunt Annie as her nephews and nieces affectionately called her loved to laugh and was always the first to pop off with a smart aleck comment. She loved to socialize with people and made friends wherever she went.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Jack G., and Wanda M. Jeter; and her brother, Oliver “Butch” Jeter. She is survived by her sister, Karla (Terry) Siefers of Ellinwood, Kansas; five nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen and the family will hold a private interment.

