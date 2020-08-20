This story will be updated

Two students and two teachers at Grove High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the Grove Public Schools website, numerous students and staff are under the mandated quarantine.

“Through contact tracing, we were unable to isolate the potential exposure and spread throughout our district,” the district posted on its website. “We are following protocols set forth by the CDC and the State Department of Health and our school district to decrease potential spread.”

Due to the possible impact on multiple sites, GPS implemented distance learning Thursday.

Onsite instruction is expected to resume on Aug. 31.

Friday night’s football scrimmage at Tahlequah has been cancelled.

The Lady Ridgerunners were scheduled to face Commerce in the RSU Festival at Claremore on Saturday.

“We will inform you if any changes to this schedule becomes necessary,” the website post said. “Students will be expected to keep up with their education throughout the intermittent closure period. Teachers and all staff members will report to work daily to provide online education or an equitable option.”

Meals will be available for pick up at the drive between the mid school and the upper elementary. Contact the school site if you would like to pick up breakfast and/or lunch.

Meals will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We realize this news will inconvenience many, however, the health and safety of all our school family must and always will be our priority,” the post said.