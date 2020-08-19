Health

Veteran horse trainer reveals how wild horses teach emotional intelligence

A wild horse called Guapo taught veteran horse trainer Byron Hogan the power of grace and second chances.

The 6-year-old mustang had been passed over so many times he had the numbers 2926 branded on his hip, a sign his time was almost up.

“God told me that this horse had been branded for no reason. He has been passed over so many times. You need to go tell people about this horse because there’s a lot of people that feel just like this mustang,” Hogan said. “A lot of people feel ‘I’ve got this scar’ or ‘I’ve done this’ and they think ‘God’s going to give up on me.’ But that’s not how it works.”

He bought that horse, trained him and loved him, and together they were named the 2010 Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover Reserve Champions.

On Aug. 29, Hogan, a veteran horse trainer, behaviorist and emotional intelligence coach, will lead “Finding Connection — An Emotional Intelligence Workshop” at Bartlesville Community Center. There will be two interactive sessions that day, one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 3 to 7 p.m. Admission is $50.

He will use his knowledge of wild horses to teach workshop attendees self-awareness, emotional intelligence and personal development in hopes of strengthening human connection and relationships.

“It’s a learning opportunity for everyone, not just horse people,” he said.

Hogan also will perform demonstrations with former wild horses inside the center to teach examples of human connection, energy regulation and self-awareness. A few select participants will be able to interact with the horses under his supervision and guidance.

“Emotional intelligence is the number one factor in personal and professional success,” he said. “It can also keep us connected in our disconnected world. It is the ability to read other people’s emotions while not being ruled by our own.”

Hogan grew up riding and training horses, but his interest in wild horses and self-improvement came when he began working with military veterans and troubled youth. He soon realized the missing link that horses provide to give people courage and confidence along with self-awareness.

“Emotional intelligence is a life skill that will give us connections in relationships we’ve all longed for,” he said. “You’ll learn how to be regulated while dealing with resistance. You’ll learn how to be congruent, thus gaining authentic connections.”

Education

Science teacher receives national award

Bartlesville High School science teacher Cheryl Fentress is a 2019 recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest recognition that may be bestowed upon a K-12 mathematics or science teacher for outstanding teaching in the U.S.

She will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation for the honor. Math teacher Brigit Minden of Marlow also received the award.

“These dedicated educators have excelled in crafting engaging, hands-on lessons in science, technology, engineering and math for students in Oklahoma,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a written statement. “They are incredibly deserving of this national award and represent the exceptional talent of teachers in our state.”

Fentress has more than 35 years of teaching experience. She was the 2019 Bartlesville High School Teacher of the Year and is a member of the Bartlesville District Science Fair Board. Fentress sponsors student science fair projects at the local, state and international levels.

“The teacher’s task is to initiate the learning process and then get out of the way,” Fentress said, describing her teaching philosophy. “My job is to provide meaningful science experiences for students, then work together with them to build understanding of science concepts.”

To build critical thinking skills, lab experiences make up 40 percent of her curriculum, and every lab includes a component of inquiry. All students complete an independent research project in the spring that is entered in the regional science fair. Through the years, hundreds of student projects have gone on to compete at the state and international levels and many former students are now working in scientific fields.

Nonprofit

Arvest Foundation donates $5,000 to AbilityWorks

Arvest Foundation has donated $5,000 to AbilityWorks of Oklahoma to help the nonprofit agency empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to work and lead meaningful lives.

“Committed partners like Arvest Foundation allow us to continue serving this important population in our community,” said Becky Ingram, CEO for AbilityWorks.

The organization has been advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since the 1950s through two former entities. The newly combined organization supports this community by teaching daily living and employment skills.

The foundation provides funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others, including the areas of K-12 education and economic development.

