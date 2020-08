Robert Harris, Sr.

Pawhuska, Harris Sr., Robert “Bobby” Phil, 65, died August 13, 2020. Visitation was Aug 14-Aug 17, at the Gray Horse Community Center in Fairfax, OK. Services were 10:30AM, Aug 18th at the Gray Horse Community Center in Fairfax. Graveside was at 3PM, at the Otoe-Missouria Cemetery in Red Rock, OK. Powell Funeral Home is entrusted.