The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
Aug. 13
• Emily Taylor Edmonson, 32, on charges of possession of marijuana
• Jesse Alexis House, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
• David Earl Montgomery, 60, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Tyler Scott Thomas Rollins, 25, on charges of feloniously possession firearm, discharging firearm, crossbow or dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and battery, disorderly conduct (2 counts) and vehicle theft
• Brittain Anthony Woods, 29, on charges of domestic abuse
Aug. 14
• Ira Floyd Allen, 45, on charge so domestic abuse and resisting or interfering with police
• Tre Richard Epps, 27, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Diana Gayle Fritchie, 44, on charges of domestic abuse
• Cynthia Garcia Hatter, 55, on charges of intoxication and simple assault — non family and trespassing — person
• Billy Joe McClintock III, 40, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Christopher Ratcliffe, 26, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Kelly Alan Stokes, 57, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances, paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 13
• Sean Thomas Flanagan, 33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Brandon Lee Phelps, 20, on charges of domestic abuse
• Walter Leroy Spradlin, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
Aug. 14
• Antonio Jerome Colbert, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
• Chadwick Thomas Warden, 48, on charges of service failure to appear warrant