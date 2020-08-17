Linda L. (Sanders) Chaney, 79-year-old Miami resident, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in Miami. She was born on August 20, 1940 in Parsons, Kansas to Leroy Dale Sanders and Jeanette Rose (Corf) Sanders. Linda was married to Billy Ray Chaney; he survives of the home. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Welch. She worked many years as a dietician at the Welch Hospital and many years at the Miami Baptist Hospital (Integris), from where she retired. Linda was a great cook and loved to cook for others, she also enjoyed shopping and dancing. She and Bill were active in the Welch Round-up Club for many years.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a brother, Ronald Lloyd Sanders in 1969, brother’s in-law, Donald Byers, Kay Armstrong and George Hood and a sister in-law Dora Jane Sanders.

The family includes; her husband Bill of Miami; two sons, John Chaney and wife Melanie of San Antonio, Texas, Todd Chaney and wife Beverly of Welch; sisters, Patsy Byers, Carol Armstrong and Judy Hood of Welch, Mary Cook and husband Charles of Gardner, Kansas; a brother, Bill Sanders and wife Jeri of Chetopa; six grandchildren, Corby, Jeremy, Chance and Will Chaney, Jessica Fredericksen and Jade Owens; eight great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Burckhalter-Highsmith Chapel in Vinita.

The celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Welch, with Pastor Ralph Heiney officiating. Interment will follow at the Welch Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.highsmithfh.com or on the funeral home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the care of the Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral and Cremation Service of Vinita.