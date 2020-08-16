Walter Jon Boulanger

With both sadness and rejoicing, we announce the passing of Walter Jon Boulanger (59) on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a four-year battle with an aggressive strain of prostate cancer.

Walt, as he was known to his friends, work associates, and community members, was born in Bartlesville, OK on December 3, 1960 to Walter and Jaconette Boulanger. His family remained in Bartlesville through his High School years where he made a name for himself in both sports and academia.

Multi-degreed, he attended Oklahoma State University (Chemical Engineering), Middle Tennessee State University (Recording Engineering), and the University of Oklahoma (Masters in Human Relations). He first worked in his respective fields for his undergraduate degrees before moving his family back to Oklahoma after several years of working in Nashville for a major recording company. His desire to have his children grow up near family brought them back to Bartlesville. He had also found he had a heart for helping people in the workforce and pursued his Masters in Human Relations at that time. That opened the door for a career with Williams Companies in Tulsa, OK.

He is remembered by his work associates and friends as someone who cared for others and always treated people with respect. He was known for loving the Lord and honoring Him no matter the situation, even throughout his battle with cancer.

Walter is survived by his mother: Jaconette Boulanger; wife: Linda Boulanger; children: Katherine, Nicole, Avery, and John Boulanger, all of Bartlesville; his brother Mitchell and nephew Campbell Boulanger of Tulsa. Numerous aunts, uncles, and other loved ones that he cared for greatly also remain.

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Joseph Boulanger; and beloved grandparents and great grandparents on both sides of his family. His mother-in-law, Myrna Gamble, preceded him in January of this year.

Walt was laid to rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Information for that service as well as snippets of memories will be posted on a family-maintained website: www.WaltBoulangerMemorial.weebly.com.

To the people of our community, to Walt’s work associates, and to our friends and family… thank you for being our support team. You held us up, strengthened us, and provided for us in so many ways. We are truly grateful for each and every one of you.

For those who have asked what they can do directly for the family, we have established a fund to help provide for unexpected and ongoing costs, and more specifically, for the past, present, and future educational costs of the Boulanger children. Donations may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/waltboulangermemorial.