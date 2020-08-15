By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

One week of fall camp is in the books for area high school football teams.

Monday started with uncertainty about how the players and coaches would respond to all being together again.

Friday ended in pads and with high hopes for each squad.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines for both the week and future.

— Bartlesville High is still trying to settle on a starting quarterback to take the place of departed Ben Winters. Paxton Bradford and Harrison Clark might have the upper edge, but the coaching staff might look to develop a younger signal caller in Simian Gilkey or Dereck Farrimond and use the other two veterans to fill other critical spots.

— Pawhuska brought Oklahoma’s all-time leading high school passing recordholder Mason Fine on board as a volunteer assistant. Fine’s most important assignment could be to tutor Huskie quarterback Bryce Drummond, one of the top senior quarterback prospects in the nation. Drummond already has committed to the University of North Texas — where Fine played and set records.

— Dewey also is looking for a new quarterback and holding a competition to fill the spot.

— Copan High’s numbers are up and could reach as high as 18 or 19 — more than double what the Hornets have averaged the past 10 years. Tyreek Millien could be the Hornets’ next quarterback, although others also are in the mix.

— Wesleyan Christian only has 11, or so, players right now, but shows plenty of pop and potential.

— Caney Valley has opened up its quarterback competition.