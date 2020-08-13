Thursday

Aug 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Aug. 11


• D’Landrea Toshan Lewis, 25, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Sylvia Kimberly-Dawn Soule, 38, on charges of failure to appear


Aug. 12


• Deece Wayne Carter, 43, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (3 Counts)


Bartlesville Police Department


Aug. 11


• Merijo Elizabeth Fishpaw, 36, on charges of domestic abuse


• Joshua Dean Hill, 38, on charges of paraphernalia and service failure to appear warrant


• Terry John Luttrell, 49, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Chad Andrew Mohundro, 31, on charges of domestic abuse and service failure to appear warrant