It’s full speed ahead for the ninth annual Cars for Critters indoor car show set for Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Grove Civic Center.

The show, which will benefit the Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand.

Along with American classic and import cars, there will be hot rods, trucks and motorcycles on display.

Those attending are encouraged to wear facemasks, but vehicles will be well spaced around the building to allow for social distancing, said event chairman Ivan Devitt.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls if we were going to have it,” Devitt said. “It’s become a community thing because a lot of people, families and their kids, come to see the cars.”

Both the Second Chance Pet Rescue’s thrift shop and the shelter itself had to close in March because of COVID-19.

“The thrift store in back open, but we had a lot of down time,” Devitt said.

The registration fee is $20.

To register online, go to www.doitforthepets.com or call Devitt at 918-791-8328.

Registration will be after 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and from 7 to 11 a.m. on the day of the show. Cars may be left inside the Civic Center until the show starts.

DJ Eric Tioga will be playing oldies music and there will be raffles, door prizes and lots of American Classic and European Exotic cars, hot rods, trucks and motorcycles on display.

Trophies will be awarded for "Best of Show," "People's Choice," and "Vice Mayor's Choice."

There also will be awards for top models in domestic cars and trucks, import cars and motorcycles.

Dash plaques will be awarded for all car entries.

After 3 p.m., cars will cruise from the Civic Center to 3rd Street and back.

Also, there will be a dog adoption showcasing several special shelter dogs wanting a forever family.

There will be food concessions on site.

Awards are provided by O’Reilly Auto Parts.