Dewey Public Schools has made late changes to its Bulldogger back-to-school plan in its effort to keep students and faculty safe.

The district will now require all faculty and students in grades 6 to 12 to wear masks when physical distancing isn’t possible, eliminate bus stops and one bus route from the normal bus schedule and implement a phased approach to moving toward distanced learning.

“Our primary goal this year is to be able to provide students with an in-person and on-campus education for as long as we possibly can,” Dewey Public Schools Superintendent Vince Vincent said in an Aug. 7 online letter to parents. “However, I am increasingly concerned about how long we will be able to keep our campus open as we see a steady increase in community virus transmission.”

He said it is the district’s responsibility to take measures to provide a safe learning environment when COVID-19 transmissions in the state are on the rise.

First, the district will require older students to wear face coverings in hallways, common areas or when entering or exiting a building. They also must be worn during one-on-one instruction or lab group learning.

Face coverings will not be required when a student is seated in the classroom, outside or at recess as well as during athletics or PE class. The district will supply neck gaiters for students, which will be distributed as soon as they are delivered.

The second area of change is in transportation. Since a driver retired due to COVID-19 concerns, the district will cut one bus route and two bus stops.

There will be no city stops on the Bus 4 route between campus and the railroad tracks and no city stop on Bus 7 at North Choctaw Avenue and Ninth Street.

The morning Bus 4 route has been eliminated and those who usually take that bus will be picked up by Bus 6 instead. However, Bus 4 will run its normal route in the afternoon.

Finally, Vincent said the district is implementing a phased approach to transitioning to distance learning so that people know what to expect as the school year goes along.

Phase 1 will be triggered when the county enters Orange 2 or Moderate Risk status in the state’s COVID-19 Alert System. When that happens, students in grades 6 to 12 will move to distance learning because they can pivot to distance learning much more easily and effectively than those in younger grades. Pre-K through fifth grades and special learning populations would be spaced in classes throughout the middle and high school buildings to physically distance more effectively.

Phase 2 will be considered when Washington County is deemed Red or High Risk status. All grades will move to distance learning in that phase and younger grades will receive Chromebooks for use at home. Identified special populations will continue on campus.

Phase 3 will be instituted when it is completely unsafe for the gathering of students of any number. All grades and student populations will go to distance learning in this situation.

“Please understand that we know our plans are not perfect,” Vincent said. “I’m not sure that exists, but there are many dedicated employees that love our students and continue to put in long hours in hopes of being able to provide the kind of educational experience that our students deserve.”