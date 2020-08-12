By Joe Buettner

The Norman Transcript

NORMAN (TNS) — A chaotic day in college football ended with the sport’s major conferences divided.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are out on a fall football season, while the Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference will try to go on as planned.

Both the ACC and SEC made their stance official on Tuesday. The Big 12 is reportedly also set to compete this fall and will soon release its revised schedule, according to SoonerScoop.com’s Carey Murdock and Eddie Radosevich.

The decision maintains the Big 12’s goal to allow its member schools to play one nonconference contest and nine league games this season. The two teams atop the conference standings at the end of the regular season will then play in the Big 12 Championship Game on either Dec. 5, 12 or 19.

While the Big 12 office has yet to confirm the report, it will be the last of the Power 5 leagues to make its plans known when it does.

And for most of Tuesday, postponement had all the momentum.

It started with the Big Ten canceling all fall regular-season and postseason competition, it announced just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The conference will explore shifting its fall sports to the spring. It has not yet decided what will happen with its winter or spring sports.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a release.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

The Pac-12 followed the Big Ten an hour later, announcing the Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all 2020 athletic competition.

The league had already planned to not play any nonconference football games. Its Tuesday decision officially canceled OU’s men’s basketball game against Washington in Las Vegas, scheduled for December.

The Pac-12 said it will consider restarting sports on Jan. 1, 2021, depending on the state of the pandemic.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon, a press release. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

Meanwhile, the ACC and SEC are moving forward with the revised schedules the leagues have released over the last few weeks.

The ACC is scheduled to start its season on Sept. 12. Member programs, plus Notre Dame, will play one nonconference game and 10 conference games. The SEC is expected to begin its season on Sept. 26. Each member program will play 10 games.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 joined the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference in canceling fall football at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

The American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt intend to play this fall, according to multiple reports.