Although much of the focus on returning to school has been about what to do once students are in the building, Washington County area school officials have taken on the hard questions about how to get kids to school while lowering the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Transportation is one of the most difficult obstacles for school officials to deal with as they make back-to-school plans, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s “Return to Learn Oklahoma” plan.

While there are ways to allow for social distancing on buses, many will not be viable for the majority of Oklahoma districts, the plan said.

“We are asking parents that can transport their own kids to do so,” said Caney Valley Public Schools Superintendent Steven Cantrell.

That’s the primary request from school officials at all four school districts in the area. By simply cutting the number of bus riders, there is more space aboard the bus for social distancing.

“We hope some parents can also transport kids to school, or when safe and feasible, have them walk to school,” said Granger Meador, Bartlesville Public Schools executive director of technology and communications.

BPS expects a reduction in ridership since 20 percent of the district’s students have opted to attend school virtually.

In its plan, the state suggests requiring masks and opening school bus windows to broaden the flow of fresh air. Increasing circulation should reduce the number of viral particles that remain in the air.

All four school districts in Washington County have aligned those policies with state recommendations. They will open school bus windows and are strongly urging students to wear masks — if not outright requiring them.

Another hurdle for many districts is dealing with the school bus driver shortage.

“It is very difficult to find bus drivers in a normal year when we have vacancies,” said Dewey Public Schools Superintendent Vince Vincent. “COVID has just increased those difficulties.”

In general, the process for getting drivers trained and certified has become tedious and time-consuming because of the limited numbers of testing sites throughout the state, Vincent said.

This makes it hard to set testing appointments for potential drivers, often taking several weeks to months to get a candidate’s test scheduled.

COVID-19 has intensified the struggle to hire drivers, especially since the age group that most drivers belong to is more susceptible to the coronavirus.

One of Dewey’s full-time school bus drivers retired due to concerns about the coronavirus, so the district will be unable to run all eight routes it normally does, Vincent said.

There will be no city stops on the Bus 4 route between campus and the railroad tracks and no city stop on Bus 7 at North Choctaw Avenue and Ninth Street.

The morning Bus 4 route has been eliminated, and those who usually take that bus will be picked up by Bus 6 instead. However, Bus 4 will run its normal route in the afternoon.

“As we expected, this school year is presenting challenges that we thought we would never encounter,” Vincent wrote in a letter to parents and patrons. “My hope is everyone will practice patience, understanding and flexibility as we navigate this school year.”