LAKERS 124, NUGGETS 121

Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with .4 seconds left and the Lakers beat the Nuggets to snap a three-game losing streak.

LeBron James threw an inbounds pass to Anthony Davis, who flipped it to Kuzma on the right wing for the game-winner as the clock ran down.

The Lakers, outplayed down the stretch by Denver’s bench, got 29 points and 12 assists from James, who hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Anthony Davis had 27 points and Kuzma 25.

P.J. Dozier had a chance to put the Nuggets up by one with 4.4 seconds left but missed the second of two free throws. Kuzma rebounded and the Lakers called timeout to set up the winning play.

Dozier had been fouled by Kuzma while driving the lane after a miss by James.

James had given the Lakers a 121-119 lead by converting a 3-point play with 45.7 seconds to go. Monte Morris made one of two free throws for the Nuggets

RAPTORS 114, BUCKS 106

Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Raptors defeat the Bucks.

Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after undergoing oral surgery.

Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

HEAT 114, PACERS 92

Jimmy Butler returned from a foot injury and scored 19 points, Derrick Jones scored 18 off the Miami bench and the Heat kept T.J. Warren largely in check on the way to a win over the Pacers.

Tyler Herro scored 17 while Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder each added 14 for Miami, which snapped a two-game slide. The Heat took control for good in the third quarter, blowing open what was a tie game with a 35-17 run.

Goran Dragic scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami.

Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes.

Victor Oladipo scored 14 and Malcolm Brogdon added 12 for Indiana.

MAVERICKS 122, JAZZ 114

The short-handed Mavericks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Jazz.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Majanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since February 2016 and the win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Dallas won despite playing without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both resting because of nagging injuries.

Utah was led by Jordan Clarkson, who scored 18 points. Rayjon Tucker scored 17 points off the bench.