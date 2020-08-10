Monday

Aug 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM Aug 10, 2020 at 8:18 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Aug. 7


• Ronald Anthony Alexander, 46, on charges of failure to appear


• Zackery Ross Carden, 27, on charges of intoxication


• Tobi Levi Cates, 31, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Danajohn Boyd Guilford, 35, on charges of shoplifting (misdemeanor) and obstructing an officer


• Joseph Michael Lynch, 52, on charges of current vehicle tag required and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Justin Eugene Ward, 32, on charges of failure to appear


Aug. 8


• David Allen Hofstrom, 30, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Don Leo Lamb, 50, on charges of intoxication


• Joseph Dewayne Love, 33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Marcus Scott, 60, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and smuggling contraband into prison


• Leon Curtis Tearl, 37, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


Aug. 9


• Gerardo Pardo-Piedra, 30, on charges of improper lane use and valid driver’s license required in possession


• Bryan Oneal Pendergraph, 22, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession and driving without headlights


• Chanie Nicole Roach, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Washignton County Sheriff’s Office


Aug. 8


• Ryan Davis Reynolds, 20, on charges of all other larceny


• Norman Lee Thompson, 49, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Aug. 9


• Darryl Villanueva, 56, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)