Patsy Ruth Graham

Patsy Ruth Graham, 92, of Bartlesville, died on July 23, 2020 in Bartlesville.

Mrs. Graham was born in Bartlesville on October 17, 1927 the daughter of James Clinton Irwin and Lois Katherine (Breese) Irwin. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville and was employed with Phillips Petroleum Company her entire working career until her retirement. She was married to Paul Graham and they made their home in Bartlesville and she later married Charles Roberts who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Graham Kern and husband Ron of Scottsdale, Arizona. She was also preceded in death by her son, James Richard Graham.

Private family services were held with interment in the White Rose Cemetery directed by the Stumpff funeral Home & Crematory.

