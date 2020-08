Leah Anderson

Leah Mae Anderson, 84, of Wann, died Friday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Zachary Horton

Zachary Marshall Horton, 21, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Services were Aug. 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Dewey. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Erma Juliano

Erma “Jewell” Juliano, 93, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home– Dewey Chapel.