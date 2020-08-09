Bartlesville residents have a chance to make their opinions known on Aug. 25 as they go the the polls to decide the outcome of two city elections that will determine funding for capital projects for the next several years.

On the ballot will be General Obligation Bond proposals that include a total of $16.4 million for projects, as well as an extension of the existing half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax. The proposed CIP projects total $13.7 million.

Approval of the measures would not increase taxes for Bartlesville residents.

“The city’s mil levy will remain at 15 as existing bonds expire, so there is no tax increase associated with the G.O. Bond proposal, and approval of the half-cent CIP sales tax would simply extend the existing tax for another five years,” said City Manager Mike Bailey.

He noted that without approval the half-cent CIP sales tax will expire June 30, 2021. The tax has been supported by voters since 1990.

Projects proposed for both the G.O. Bond issue and the CIP extension primarily include improvements and maintenance to existing facilities and infrastructure.

At any given time, the city has a working list of capital needs that total over $100 million, officials said. Acting on the recommendation of city staff and resident committees, the City Council narrows the list and then determines the bond amount and which projects will be put before voters.

“There really aren’t any new projects included in either proposal,” Bailey said. “The City Council ultimately selected projects that build on the services and amenities we already have, including much-needed equipment for public safety, improvements to the roads and parking lots in our city parks, multiple street projects, bridge repairs and general equipment upgrades.

“We believe these are projects that will help move our community forward and allow us to continue building a better Bartlesville.”

Projects proposed for G.O. Bond funding are in four categories: public safety buildings and equipment; municipal buildings and equipment; streets and bridges; parks and recreation.

The funding breaks down as follows:

• Public safety buildings and equipment — $6,326,500,

• Municipal buildings and equipment — $4,586,500,

• Streets and bridges — $13,373,500,

• Parks and recreation — $5,353,500,

• Drainage — $375,000.

Oklahoma law requires that 70 percent of the projects in each category be specified in the ordinance calling for a G.O. bond election. The law also requires that these projects be completed with the bond funds. The remaining 30 percent are “discretionary” and do not have to be specified in the ordinance, nor is completion required. However, the City of Bartlesville has completed all projects identified as “30 percent projects” in the past, officials said.

The law does not apply to the CIP election, but the city handles these projects in a similar manner in an effort to simplify the process as much as possible and maintain transparency.

Among the 70 percent projects in the G.O. bond proposals in the Public Safety Buildings and Equipment category is an emergency communications infrastructure/radio system. This would fund a new system that would replace the older VHF radio system and improve coverage locally and statewide for police officers at a cost of $2,040,000. This is a standard radio system the State of Oklahoma has built out into many areas of the state. Bartlesville is just outside the range of the statewide system.

Another proposal includes replacing windows at City Hall at a cost of $306,000. The single-paned windows/seals at City Hall are more than 50 years old and need to be replaced; it would make it easier to heat and cool the building and save in utility costs.

The Streets and Bridges category includes bridge rehabilitation for Tuxedo Boulevard over Caney River with a price tag of $1,234,500. The project would involve the twin bridges on Tuxedo Boulevard over the Caney River. The bridge for westbound traffic is in need of a deck rehabilitation/reconstruction and replacement of beam bearings. Preventative maintenance work, including patching the beams, piers and pier caps, would also be done to the eastbound traffic bridge while the project is underway.

Among the Parks and Recreation proposals is the modification of two tennis courts at Johnstone Park (next to the Richard Kane YMCA) to allow indoor tennis and pickleball play. The cost is estimated at $459,000. The courts would be enclosed with a steel structure designed for future expansion of the indoor space.

The election is open to registered voters who reside within the city limits of Bartlesville. Local voters also will decide the Republican run-off election for sheriff between incumbent Scott Owen and challenger Jeff Fesler.

Information supplied by the City of Bartlesville.

Proposed Capital Projects Election 2020

Total project cost: $30,115,000

General Obligation Bond Issue

Project cost total - $16,075,000

Cost of Issuance - $325,000

Total Estimated Cost - $16,400,000

Duration - Three years

Public Safety Buildings and Equipment

70 percent projects

Emergency communications infrastructure/radio system — $2,040,000

This would fund a new radio system that will replace the older VHF radio system and improve coverage locally and statewide for police officers. This is a standard radio system the State of Oklahoma has built out into many areas of the state. Bartlesville is just outside the range of the statewide system. Adding a local 800 MHz site will also benefit other state agencies such as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. These agencies would use the same system, once it is built in Bartlesville. A local digital trunking radio system will provide more radio channels for local public safety to use in Bartlesville on a repeater system.

95-foot tower/ladder truck and equipment — $1,211,300

The tower/ladder truck will replace the Fire Department’s 1975 Snorkel truck, which is nearly 50 years old and does not meet current National Fire Protection Agency standards. The new truck will ensure that the department’s fire safety measures are up to date and that operating capabilities meet the requirements and recommendations of the National Fire Protection Association.

30 percent projects

Firehouse software replacement — $388,000

This software would allow the Bartlesville Fire Department to track call response times and other data required by the State of Oklahoma.

Central Fire Station roof replacement (old portion) — $157,500

Central Fire Station, located at 601 S. Johnstone Ave., was expanded several years ago as part of the voter-approved Public Safety Complex project which also included construction of the police station to the south. This funding will be used to replace the patched portions of the old roof that was not updated with the expansion.

Replace roof at fire stations No. 3 and No. 4 — $94,400

This project consists of replacing the roofs at fire stations No. 3, located at 100 E. Madison Blvd., and No. 4, located at 3501 Price Road. The existing roofs will be replaced with standing seam metal roofs.

GPS/camera parking enforcement system — $76,500

This system will allow the Police Department to implement a more efficient system for parking enforcement in the downtown area as it eliminates the need for marking tires with chalk and electronically manages the location and time duration of vehicles parked on public streets. The system will also alert for warrants, provide vehicle registration and other information.

Central Fire Station fire ceiling insulation — $25,500

This project involves installing insulation in the ceiling of the original apparatus bays at Central Fire Station to minimize heat transfer between the bays and the new Fire Administration offices that were constructed above the bays as part of the voter-approved renovation and expansion of the station in 2015.

Operations server room generator — $51,000

This would fund the purchase of a generator to supply power to a secondary off-site backup facility. The generator would allow continuous power to run critical software during power outages

GO Bond Public Safety Buildings & Equipment: $4,044,200

Municipal buildings and equipment

70 percent projects

City Hall window replacement — $306,000

The single-paned windows/seals at City Hall are more than 50 years old and need to be replaced. Replacement would make it easier to heat and cool the building and save in utility costs.

Equipment shed — $185,500

This open-sided shed will be used to house equipment at the City Operations Center, which includes Public Works (Parks, Streets and Sanitation) and Water and Waste Water departments.

Library chiller replacement (2) — $170,800

Plans for this project include installation of two chillers at staggered intervals. This will allow cooling capacity during future maintenance and repair if needed.

City Hall boiler replacement — $135,000

The boiler at City Hall, which carries a life expectancy of about 15 years, was installed in 1999 and requires frequent repairs and replacement of parts that are difficult to acquire. This money would fund a full boiler replacement.

Library skylight replacement — $128,000

The Bartlesville Public Library’s original skylight, which is made of acrylic, is more than 30 years old and is in need of replacement.

Library roof repair — $102,000

The existing standing-seam roof is in need of repair.

30 percent projects

Paint striper — $224,500

This equipment is used by the Street Department to stripe the city’s streets. It would replace the equipment that is currently used, which is outdated and no longer capable of producing quality work.

Front-mount mowers (4) — $102,000

These mowers are used by the Parks Department to maintain rights-of-way and larger parks. The new mowers will replace existing equipment that is in disrepair.

20-foot Starlight Dovetail trailer — $3,000

This trailer is needed for the Community Development Department Neighborhood Services Division Abatement Program..

GO Bond Municipal Buildings & Equipment: $1,356,800

Streets and Bridges

70 percent projects

Bridge rehabilitation for Tuxedo Boulevard over Caney River (No. 5 and No. 6) — $1,234,500

This project involves the twin bridges on Tuxedo Boulevard over the Caney River. The bridge for westbound traffic is in need of a deck rehabilitation/reconstruction and replacement of beam bearings. Preventative maintenance work, including patching the beams, piers and pier caps, would also be done to the eastbound traffic bridge while the project is underway.

Bridge rehabilitation for Sunset Boulevard over Butler Creek (No. 16) — $1,020,000

Temporary patching has been done to the existing bridge on Sunset Boulevard over Butler Creek until more extensive repairs can be made. This project would provide a full rehabilitation and deck reconstruction in addition to maintenance work on the piers and pier caps.

Yale asphalt rebuild (Adams to Frank Phillips) — $867,000

Yale Avenue in this area is a concrete street in need of complete concrete panel replacement. Due to the extensive damage and cost of panel replacement, a more cost-effective asphalt reconstruction is planned. Some curb and gutter will be replaced as well.

Crestland concrete panel rehab including Baylor Place (Baylor Place to Adams Boulevard) — $775,500

Located near Madison Middle School, this area is heavily used by school buses and other traffic and is in need of repair.

Wilshire and Waverly concrete panel rehab (Frank Phillips to State) — $561,000

These streets are heavily used by neighborhood traffic. The southern halves of both streets are in poor condition and will be targeted for concrete panel rehabilitation in this project.

Delaware asphalt mill and overlay (Fifth Street to Hillcrest Drive) — $536,000

Delaware Avenue, which carries bus traffic serving Central Middle School, is in need of repair.

Bridge rehabilitation for Tuxedo over Caney River overflow (Bridge No. 9) — $331,500

This overflow bridge is located just east of the twin bridges on Tuxedo Boulevard over the Caney River, which are also targeted for repairs. The bridge has steel piers that are in need of repair due to corrosion issues. This will be a preventative maintenance project to avoid future deterioration.

Oakdale concrete panel rehabilitation (Brookside Parkway to Woodland) — $280,500

Oakdale is a concrete street that is a major connection between the east side of Woodland Park and the west side of Woodland Park. This street carries a substantial amount of neighborhood traffic. This project will complete recent rehabilitation of Oakdale from Nowata Road to Woodland Road.

Braddock asphalt mill and overlay (Claremont to Camelot) — $204,000

Braddock is the first east/west street into Colonial Estates from Camelot if entering the subdivision from Washington Boulevard. This street, heavily used to access the north end of the subdivision, is in need of repair.

30 percent projects

Highland concrete panel with mill and overlay (Sunset to Aledo) — $586,500

This is a two-part project consisting of both asphalt and concrete. Highland is one of the primary access points for the north end of Oak Park off Sunset Boulevard.

Dewey asphalt mill and overlay (Adams to 16th Street) — $382,500

Dewey Avenue, one of the primary routes from downtown to the neighborhoods south of Adams Boulevard, is in need of repair.

Indiana, Morningside, Roselawn and Katherine asphalt overlay (Interurban to Indiana) — $377,500

This projects includes rehabilitation of Morningside, Roselawn and Katherine from Interurban to Indiana and also includes Indiana from Roselawn to Debell.

Southport asphalt mill and overlay (Quarry Park to Clipper Court) — 270,500

Southport is the only point of access to a number of residential properties east of Washington Boulevard. A portion of this street was reconstructed when the new signalized intersection at Camelot and Washington Boulevard was constructed 10 years ago. The remaining portion of this street is in disrepair and needs to be rehabilitated.

Quail Ridge asphalt mill and overlay (Adams to Baylor) — $255,000

This project includes rehabilitation of Quail Ridge and also Abbey Road, Dover Court, Dorsett Drive, Dorsett Court, and Baylor Drive between Quail Ridge and Bison Road.

Madison asphalt overlay (Tuxedo Boulevard to water tower) — $229,500

Madison Boulevard is an aged asphalt street in need of maintenance. This project will include approximately a half-mile asphalt overlay on Madison.

Cambridge asphalt mill and overlay (Rice Creek to Williamsburg) — $229,500

Cambridge is one of the primary access points into Colonial Estates from Rice Creek Road and is in need of repair.

Clear Creek asphalt mill and overlay — $132,500

Clear Creek is an isolated subdivision located near the southwest corner of Bison Road and Tuxedo Boulevard with one way in and out. The entire asphalt loop through the subdivision has deteriorated and needs repair.

GO Bond Streets & Bridges: $8,273,500

Parks and Recreation

70 percent projects

Indoor tennis/pickleball courts — $459,000

This would fund the modification of two tennis courts at Johnstone Park (next to the Richard Kane YMCA) to allow indoor tennis and pickleball play. The courts will be enclosed with a steel structure designed for future expansion of the indoor space.

Lighting for Robinwood Park Soccer Fields — $357,000

Light poles from the Price Fields Complex will be repurposed and used to install lighting at the Robinwood Park Soccer Fields. This funding is needed to complete the project on

the south three fields.

Johnstone Park ring road, roundabout, access drives and angled parking — $280,500

This project includes the construction of a roundabout near the entrance of the Johnstone Park playground (east of Kiddie Park) at the existing T intersection and improvements to the ring road circling the playground, as well as the park’s access drives. Existing gravel parking inside the park will be upgraded as well.

Sooner Park parking lots (including Sooner Pool) — $255,000

This project includes paving existing gravel and deteriorated asphalt parking lots at Sooner Park.

Sooner Park ring road and access drives — $204,000

This will address the existing ring road circling Sooner Pool and the area north of it, possibly including two-way traffic and extending the Pathfinder trail from the east into the park area.

Basketball court with gaga ball pit — $102,000

This project consists of construction of a basketball court with a gaga ball pit at Sooner Park.

Jo Allyn Lowe parking lots — $87,000

The parking lot on the east side of Jo Allyn Lowe Park, which is located on Price Road, would be upgraded to a paved parking lot rather than gravel and these funds would also be used to rehabilitate the parking lot on the west side of the park.

Douglass Park shelter — $81,500

This project will consist of construction of an open sided steel shelter at Douglass Park similar to those that have recently been constructed at Civitan Park and Sooner Park.

Sooner Park restroom remodel — $81,500

Both restrooms inside the park would be remodeled with this funding.

Bicycle signage — $40,500

This funding will provide signage along existing bicycle routes located in several areas of the city. The project is one of several outlined in the City’s recently updated Bicycle Safety Action Plan. The project will also incorporate shared bike lane striping as funds allow.

Lyon Park access drive/parking — $12,500

The parking lot and access drive at Lyon Park, located at 100 N.E. Choctaw, would be improved with this funding.

30 percent projects

Greens rebuild — $714,000

This project includes rebuilding nine of the 18 holes at Adams Golf Course. The greens at Adams have exceeded their design life and need to be rehabilitated.

Civitan Park berm/fence — $51,000

This funding would be used to construct a berm and install fencing at Civitan Park, located at 1430 S.E. Silver Lake Road, to serve as a physical and visual barrier between the park and adjacent traffic.

GO Bond Parks & Recreation: $2,725,500