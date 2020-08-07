Friday

Aug 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM Aug 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


Aug. 6


• Trinquavies Braxton, 18, general speeding — basic speed rule and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


Bartlesville Police Department


Aug. 6


• Angela Dawn Graham, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• John Fredrick M. Haggerty, 54, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Mariah Shadi Dawn Malone, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Christina Ann Mattix, 36, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and paraphernalia


• Shawn Michael Reschly, 44, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Jeremiah Chad Sandberg, 44, on charges of intoxication


• Martin Lee Scott, 26, on charges of service failure to appear warrant