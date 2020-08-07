MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has released a comprehensive COVID-19 action plan ahead of the fall semester, which is set to begin on August 17.

The plan was developed by the NEO COVID-19 task force, which included members from throughout campus.

“We’ve been deliberate in creating these guidelines to ensure the safety of our campus community,” said Dr. Kyle Stafford, NEO President. “We best serve our student population when we can deliver face-to-face classes, and we believe this action plan enables us to return to the classroom, while still taking public health into account.”

In an effort to maximize student success, classes will be offered in face-to-face (with Hyflex option), online, online live, and hybrid formats.

Face-to-face (with Hyflex option): This format includes traditional in-class course delivery held at specific times and specific classrooms. The Hyflex (or flexible hybrid) delivery also gives students the option to join in-class meetings via Zoom video conference.

Online: This format has no scheduled class meetings and is delivered exclusively through the Canvas learning management system. The pace of material and resources is set by the instructor.

Online Live: This format is completed entirely online with Zoom video conference meetings in which the student is expected to be present. Assignments and coursework will be completed online through Canvas.

Hybrid: This format includes both in-class and online components as directed by the instructor. Students are required to be on campus for part of the class, while assignments and other meetings will take place online.

In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, face coverings must be worn on NEO’s campus for all students, employees, and guests. The guidelines apply to all classrooms and buildings on campus and face coverings must also be worn outdoors when social distancing is not an option.

Every student and employee will be provided with a free reusable facemask, which new students will receive during Camp Row and returning students can pick up at the NEO Library or the Student Center in the Student Union from Aug. 10-21, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Additional campus measures such as staggered move-in times for resident students, installation of plexiglass barriers in offices and restrooms, and adjusted dining schedules in the Student Union Cafeteria have also been implemented.

Students, staff, faculty, and guests are to complete the daily health self-assessment before coming to campus. The assessment is available online at NEO.edu/COVID.

As part of the plan, NEO has created a COVID-19 landing page providing the complete COVID-19 plan, campus updates, campus health and safety measures, and frequently asked questions, among other resources.

For more information on the measures enacted by the NEO COVID-19 Task Force, visit NEO.edu/covid or e-mail COVID_19@neo.edu.