Week of Aug. 5-11

Tri County Technology Center returns to school on Friday, Aug. 7. Their Return to Learn Plan will consist of all students attending class in person five days a week. All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. The personal protective equipment of masks will be provided to all students and staff. Although the classes will be in person, there is a plan to support blended or distance learning if needed.

The Barnsdall School yearbooks have officially arrived on campus and will soon be in the hands of everyone who ordered one last year. If you did not order a yearbook, you still have an opportunity to purchase one for $45. Please contact the Yearbook Advisor, Mrs. Grant, at cgrant@barnsdallschools.org to purchase a yearbook. The yearbook staff will also be taking orders for this 2020-2021 yearbook for anyone who wants to place an order when school begins Aug. 17. Please note, yearbooks are normally $38 if you order at the beginning of the school year. Order yours today!

The Barnsdall Junior High softball team will officially open its fall season with a home game against Caney Valley on Monday, Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The team will then travel north to Dewey on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and play at 4:30 p.m. Come out and support the junior high softball team as they begin their season. Good luck girls!

The Osage Nation Johnson-O’Malley (JOM) program distributed school supplies to the Barnsdall students on Monday, Aug. 3. If you are a new student to the district and want to enroll in the JOM program to receive services for the school year, please contact Avis Ballard, JOM Coordinator, to fill out an application and submit documentation. All tribal membership documents must be sent in electronically to Avis Ballard at aballard@osagenation-nsn.gov or mailed in to P.O. Box 250, Hominy, OK 74035.

The Barnsdall Assembly of God church will be handing out 150-200 boxes of produce and milk Monday, Aug. 10. The boxes are supplied to the church by the ministry, “Food on the Move.” The donations will happen each Monday at 12 p.m. until all boxes have been handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, please contact Pastor Jason Byers.

As a reminder, the Lighthouse Food Bank provides food to families in Osage County. The food bank is open by appointments only, Monday thought Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Pastor Kathy Gott at kathy@lfwc.us

Community & School Events:

Aug. 7

Tri County Tech First Day of School

Aug. 10

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 12 p.m.

JH Softball at Home vs. Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 11

JH Softball at Dewey, 4:30 p.m.