By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Mixed Martial Arts training has a new voice and training venue in Bartlesville.

Former Team Rouse fighting standout Houston Stout has opened Pantheon Martial Arts, with the primary mission of preparing warriors for MMA competition.

The gym is located near Dillard’s in the Washington County Mall.

“Growing up, I had an affinity for Greek mythology,” said Stout, who named a son Jason in honor of Jason and the Argonauts. “Pantheon was the home of the Gods … the home of the best.”

That’s the distinction Stout would like to see his fighters achieve as they progress in the sport.

Pantheon MA eyes a busy month of action.

Justin Budd, a young adult who hails originally from Maryland, but now calls Bartlesville home, is slated to compete on Aug. 15, in Poteau.

“He’s going to go places,” Stout said. “He’s the real deal.”

In fact, Budd helped inspire Stout to open his school.

Budd “is very athletic,” Stout continued. “He wrestled for 10 years and he’s pretty tough.”

Budd, who is managed by Stout, also is schedule to fight in September in Cancun, Mexico.

Another area product, John Meason — who trained in boxing at the Team Rouse Gym — also is coming out of the Pantheon MA gym for a MMA battle. Meason is slated to make his debut in the sport on Aug. 22, in Grove.

Meason plunged into ring competition a few years ago, in his latter 50’s, and has already boxed multiple times, Stout noted.

In addition to working with MMA, Stout also is coaching judo to children and adults.

On the morning of Aug. 22, some Bartlesville youth and adults in that sport are set to compete in the Tulsa area.

Last year, Stout’s five-year-old daughter won the Oklahoma judo state tourney championship for her age group and then finished second in the nation.

Her passion for judo helped fuel Stout’s decision to open Pantheon MA.

“She wants to train and there wasn’t really a school that caters to kids for this,” he noted.

Stout also became acquainted through a mutual friend with Budd, who sought to continue his MMA training.

Stout put together in January the final plans for his school. He opened the doors in early March — only to have the COVID-19-related restrictions put the training on hold.

Pantheon MA reopened the first of June.

“We are the only MMA-based gym in Bartlesville,” noted Stout, who said he really doesn’t see his operation competing directly with what other gyms in town offer.

The discipline taught at Pantheon MA is Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), which is an elementary root of MMA.

Pantheon MA is a Northeastern Oklahoma representative of Ricardo Cavalcanti BJJ, Stout added.

Those seeking more information about Pantheon MA may call 918-332-5751, or visit the Pantheon Martial Arts site on Facebook.