By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Seven … six … five … four …

The countdown is on for the launch-off for the new-look Bartlesville High School varsity volleyball team.

With several senior stalwarts jettisoned from last year’s amazing campaign — in which Bartlesville started at 0-9 but finished up with 11 wins — second-year head coach Jen Ward will be heavily dependent on non-seniors to build on last year’s momentum.

The Lady Bruins’ first test will be Sapulpa High School, which pays a visit next Tuesday to the Bartlesville Bruin Fieldhouse.

Ward has been encouraged by how her team — consisting of about half of last year’s starters and an infusion of plentiful young talent — has responded in scrimmages.

“We’re off to a really good start,” she said.

The unquestioned production leader is 6-foot-3 junior dynamo Mia Otten, slated to by a third-year varsity starter.

Otten “is just tremendous,” Ward said about the multi-skilled maven of mayhem and one of the elite spikers in Lady Bruin history.

“She’s killing from all positions,” Ward said. “She’s helping us to be competitive.”

For example, during a scrimmage in which Otten participated, the Lady Bruins won or tied all their matches.

In another outing minus Otten “we struggled to put up points,” Ward said.

Another key force for the Lady Bruins is junior Sydney Collins, another full-time starter since her freshman year.

But, she is moving up from the libero position to become the starting setter.

“She’s running a composed floor,” Ward said. “She’s giving Alli (returning starter Alli Wood) a chance to score from her position. The balls she’s putting up our hitters are killing and we’re scoring more points.”

A fourth regular back from last season is front-row warrior Tatiana Flores.

“She continues to improve,” Ward said. “She’s looked good blocking but we’re hoping she’ll score more points.”

Hannah Lindsly, also a varsity regular last year, has developed into the top left-side hitter, Ward said.

Ward is grooming Katy Lauritsen as her new libero.

“She’s doing a nice job,” Ward said. “There’s a big learning curve when you’re stepping in for Sydney. Katy has become more vocal and she is getting better right in front of my eyes.”

Three younger players competing for the final starting spot are Claire Walker, Kelsey Ward and Cambria Brewster.

Walker is temporarily sidelined by a sprained ankle.

Brewster is more consistent but Ward is strong in blocking, the coach said.

On opening day, coach Ward could have only one or two starters back in the same positions where they ended last year.

But, the combination of significant experience, confidence from last year’s revival and fountains of proven talent and youthful energy, could propel Bartlesville to its first winning record in several seasons.

Last year’s squad — which relied heavily on sophomore talent as well as a handful of experienced juniors and seniors, opened the campaign by losing its first nine matches during the opening two weeks.

But, starting with a home sweep of Tulsa Edison, the Lady Bruins snapped their season around with whirling power.

During an eight-match stretch, they muscled out a 6-2 record, including finished 3-1 at their own invitational.

Even though their level of difficulty then skyrocketed in the final third of the season, Bartlesville knocked off two Top 20 Class 6A teams — No. 14 Yukon and No. 15 Tulsa Union — during play at the Stillwater tournament.

Ward’s crew won its final two regular season matches to improved to 11-19 — an 11-10 showing since having started at 0-9.