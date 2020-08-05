By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Dewey High School’s football squad is flexing its muscles and revving up momentum for what it hopes will be an encore performance from last season’s success.

But, the Doggers require a new cast of characters in several key positions in order to follow-up on last year’s 7-4 mark — including a starting quarterback, feature tailback, multiple receivers, impact linebacker and other spots.

However, head coach Trent Turner also has some veteran warriors around which to build his 2020 squad.

Some of them include Corbin Buford, Brayden Adcock, A.J. Shufeldt and Jack Davis.

Each of them has turned in a strong offseason effort and, more importantly, “have been pretty good as far as leadership and stuff,” Turner said. “Those guys have a lot of experience.”

Buford will likely get a look as a clutch receiver or as an impact ballcarrier on offense, while Davis will be back at cornerback and receiver.

Davis suffered an injury partway through last season and didn’t return until late in the campaign.

Adcock could fill a variety of roles, such as linebacker, defensive line and fullback.

Shufeldt will help anchor the line on both sides of the ball.

“It will be an interesting year for sure,” said Turner.

Like all other public schools in Oklahoma, Dewey missed spring off-season conditioning and May practice, due to the coronavirus.

In order to compensate for that lost time, Dewey has been engaged in an ambitious summer conditioning program.

Turner’s been impressed “with just the overall leadership of the team. I feel like all the seniors, and really the juniors, have things swinging and headed in the right direction.”

The coaches have a precise idea of who has emerged as leaders, but sorting out positions will have to be figured out after preseason practice begins next Monday, Turner said.

“We’re behind the eight ball,” he said, adding all teams are facing similar challenges.

Last year’s Dewey team posted the best regular season record (7-3) of any Dogger football squad since 1994, and the second best overall record (7-4) during that time, behind the 8-5 state semifinal squad of 2009.

But, the departures of starting quarterback Kale Carner, hard-running ballcarrier Colby Henley, crunchtime receivers Hayden Thornton and Caden Baughn, linemen Todd Flood, Chaz Ostermeier and Andre Armstrong, linebacker Hunter Rumsey, versatile talent Zayne Lorenz and other seniors, have opened up plenty of opportunities for younger Dogger players to step up and create their winning identity this coming fall.