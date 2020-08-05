Dewey High School graduate Kaylee Rolph is the 2020 Night of Scholars and Champions Student of the Year.

The honoree was announced Tuesday night during the fourth annual Night of Scholars and Champions celebration at Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Sponsors are Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union.

Rolph walked away with a $500 gas card from Phillips 66, a $2,000 scholarship from the Examiner-Enterprise and a brand new 2020 Hyundai Elantra valued at more than $20,000 from Patriot Auto Group.

“Kaylee Rolph is, without exaggeration, the most outstanding young person I have known in all of my years in education,” Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger wrote in his nomination letter. “She exemplifies all of the characteristics we hope for, not only in our students at Dewey High School, but the young people in our world today.”

Rolph was first in her class with a 4.0 GPA and earned 12 credit hours concurrently through Oral Roberts University and Rogers State University. She served as a leader and mentor in local and state FFA chapters, the Big Red Pride marching band, the National Society of High School Scholars, the local and state 4-H chapters and numerous other organizations.

She was Tri County Tech TSA vice president, Dewey FFA chapter president, Northeast 4H district secretary and volunteered for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Salvation Army, United Way and Catholic Charities. Rolph placed in numerous speech and livestock showing contests and won sporting clay competitions. Rolph was also a section leader in band and was a ConocoPhillips High School Intern.

The top three finalists received $750, $500 and $250 scholarships. They were:

• First runner up — Keaton Herrman, Caney Valley High School, Caney, Kansas

• Second runner-up — Elise Cone, Bartlesville High School

• Third runner-up — Emma Pool, Caney Valley High School, Caney, Kansas

Herrman also received a $1,000 Conservation Award from the Sutton Avian Research Center.

The judges were Tri County Tech Deputy Superintendent and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Tammie Strobel, retired state representative Earl Sears and public education advocate George Halkiades.

Each year, 12 area school districts nominate high school students for the Student of the Month. These students must demonstrate academic excellence, community leadership, active volunteerism and moral integrity. A panel of judges then selects a male and a female for each month’s honor. From that group of students, one is named Student of the Year.

Three graduates of Paths to Independence were honored for their achievement, including Doyle Berry, Madison Rigdon and Timothy Moore. Each received a $250 gift card.

Sydney Perry, a swimmer from Bartlesville High School, was named female Athlete of the Year. She won the Class 6A state swimming championship in both the girls 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Laken Clowdus, who was a member of the football, wrestling and track teams at Bartlesville High School, was named male Athlete of the Year. He powered to the Class 6A state wrestling meet for the second straight year and rushed for 19 touchdowns in football. Both athletes received $1,000 scholarships.

Every participant athlete and student received a $200 scholarship.