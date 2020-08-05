By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville High School’s stay out of the limelight of state cross country competition could be a short one.

In fact, the Bruins and Lady Bruins both appear on target this coming season to return to the state medal podium — perhaps the top platform.

The season is set to open Aug. 27 with a meet at Owasso.

The Bruins return five boys that competed in last year’s regionals or state — senior Max Williams, junior Dayton Austin, senior Michael Brockman, junior Evan Gunter and Bryce Goodin.

Mix in a pair of gritty senior horses eager to gallop to success on the varsity level — Logan Brownell and Colton McCullough — and two other contenders to make the seven-man varsity crew — junior Charlie Olsen and freshman Reed Gorman — and the outlook looks sparkling.

In addition, there are other veterans and newcomers also determined to prove they belong among the program’s top pacers.

Regardless of the scenario, veteran Bartlesville head cross country coach David Ayres appreciates the potential of his boys’ squad to compete for the program’s first top-three state medal since the Bruins won the Class 6A title in 2017.

“We have a solid group,” Ayres said. “Max is putting in a lot of miles. Unfortunately, his track season was cut short (by the closure last spring of all Oklahoma public schools, due to a crackdown prompted by the coronavirus). He was making huge strides in the mile and two miles and was on pace to be where his brother (Henry Williams) was.”

Henry Williams spearheaded Bartlesville’s surge to the 2016 state cross country crown, and won a silver medal (3200m run) in the 2017 state track meet. He has gone on to compete for the University of Tulsa.

Even though Max Williams missed out on training and competing in track last spring, he has put in Max-imum miles in getting ready for his senior season.

“The other guys also are motivated,” Ayres said. “Most of them are upper classmen. We have a lot of seniors.”

Ayres also has juggled his coaching staff to put Bret Turowski — one of the best-ever distance runners to wear a Bartlesville High uniform — as the primary assistant working with the boys.

“There’s going to be a lot of good competition,” Ayres said about the effort to make the varsity cut. “The main thing is to stay healthy.”

The runners currently are in the middle of their 100-mile challenge, which requires them to run 100 miles during a two-week period. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a T-shirt.

On the girls side, Bartlesville suffered a rugged ending last season, failing to qualify as a team for state.

That proved to be a rough contrast to a Lady Bruin program that had captured three-straight state titles (2014-16) and a state runner-up medal (2017) in the previous five seasons.

But, thanks to an infusion of skilled and hungry freshman girls, Bartlesville could be once again in the conversation as one of the state’s elite girls cross country powers.

Ayres likened this group to his 2014 freshman class, including Greta Olsen, Rilee Rigdon and Madi Taylor, which provided the backbone of Bartlesville’s charge to three-straight Class 6A first-place trophies and runner-up spot.

The four incoming freshmen this year that could make a golden difference include Gentry Turner, Payten Pregler, Lexi Smith and Emily LeChuga, Ayres said.

In terms of the returning battlers, Jillian Skalicky is the lone senior and a proven explosive commodity on the track. She was one of just two Lady Bruins that qualified as individuals for last year’s state meet.

As the de facto captain “she’s really taken it on herself to put in extra miles and motivate the girls,” Ayres said. “She’s taken on a leadership role.”

Others back from varsity competition last year include Ryann Barham and Emma Loyd, both juniors.

Ledi Mull, who sat out last season, is back in the mix this year.

One of the newcomers is transfer student Ella Dreher,who moved in from Memphis, Tenn.

“We’re shooting for the top,” Ayres said about his girls. “We’re going to shoot for the podium. We were just one runner away last year from qualifying for state. … We match up great with Jenks, Owasso and Deer Creek. We have a great leader in Jillian and a really strong young core.”

Ayres said he’s looking for both his boys and girls teams to be standing on the state podium.