The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

July 30

• Skyler Dean Ray Barcus, 28, on complaint of intoxication

• Jeffery Dee Burton Jr., 27, on complaints of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, defective equipment on vehicle and service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

• Richard Dailey, 61, on complaints of possession of amphetamines, possession of synthetic narcotics and service failure to appear warrant

• Cheryl Ann Fields, 62, on complaint of domestic abuse

• Mark Lee Holt Jr., 28, on complaints of lewd molestation, sexual assault — sodomy girl strongarm and child abuse

• Kyle Wayne Jackson, 29, on complaints of defective equipment on vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substances, paraphernalia and valid driver’s license required in possession

• David Wayne Richard, 60, on complaint of service failure to appear warrant (3 counts)

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

July 30

• Brandi Ellen Burruss, 26, on complaint of service failure to appear warrant

• David Joe Cook, 30, on complaints of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and proof of security verification required

• Matthew Tyler Jones, 30, on complaint of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

Nowata County

July 20

• Courtneie Higgs, 25, on complaint of failure to appear