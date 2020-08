Ruby L. Moor, age 88, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by children: Mattie Watkins (Alan) of Grove, Verlin Moor (Susan) of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Gracie Weyer (Edward) of Grove.

Private family services are planned in Perkins, Oklahoma at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.