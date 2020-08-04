Margaret Frakes

Margaret Louise Frakes, 55, of Bartlesville, died July 25.

No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

Arlin Stacy

Arlin Wendell Stacy, 81, died Saturday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

David Shambles

David Ray Shambles, 62 of Bartlesville died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ann Basinger

Ann Brewer Basinger, 80, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.