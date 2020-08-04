A growing number of children and adolescents in the Bartlesville area are missing routine doctor’s appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips physicians say.

This is part of a larger trend across the country, which is sparking national concerns about the long-term effect on overall children’s health.

According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children are missing vaccinations and well-child visits across the country due to fear of exposing children to COVID-19.

“My office is probably the safest place you can go anywhere in town,” said local pediatrician Dr. Helen Bumpus. “It’s much safer than going to stores where people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.”

In her practice, sick children go directly to the respiratory clinic and never step foot in her office. Patients who come in for well-child checks or vaccinations are greeted at the front door to ensure social distancing. Her staff takes extra precautions with sanitization, social distancing and masking.

The office also offers curbside visits, although those are more difficult to do without the proper tools available in the doctor’s office.

“We think these well-child visits are important because we find out a lot of things that are going on through routine checks,” Bumpus said. “We might find something on the exam that is not only a physical problem, but also emotional or mental.”

Because pediatricians build trust with adolescents, they often have the ability to discuss sensitive subjects with them that they may not open up to their parents about.

For infants and young children, it’s important to keep them on a vaccination schedule so they build up immunity against preventable life-threatening diseases.

“So far, children are less likely to catch or spread the disease or be seriously ill,” Bumpus said. “Hopefully that will ease parents’ worries.”

That doesn’t mean people shouldn’t take COVID-19 seriously or stop using masks and taking precautions.

“We should take the disease seriously for all ages. And it isn’t disappearing anytime soon,” Bumpus said.

In fact, there will likely be a much longer wait for a safe vaccine against COVID-19 for children, so routine doctor visits take on more importance in warding off other diseases and conditions.

“I know they’re doing trials only in adults now and they are targeting the mostly highly susceptible people first,” Bumpus said.

As for returning to school, she believes it is important for children to go back. Schools are putting in place strong protective protocols to minimize the risk of children getting the disease or spreading it to their families.

“Nothing is 100 percent. But generally, parents shouldn’t be afraid to send their kids to school, if it’s right for their child and their family,” Bumpus said. “It’s important to wear masks and socially distance. I think this is the time we all should have some objectivity and come together and respect others. Let’s care about other people.”