Footsteps

In mid-July 1940, Joe South tossed a no-hitter to lead Reda past Dewey in city softball play, 14-1, on July 13. Geary was his batterymate.

In other games the same night, Coffeyville Sears beat Jane Phillips sorority, 5-2, and Van Tines downed Phillips, 3-1.

Sunset’s golf team was running away with an inter-club meet with Osage Hills.

At the halfway point, Sunset led, 70-46.

George Hanks led Sunset’s team through the first 18 holes with a 73 in the medal play tournament.

Jack Calvert and Tom Hall of Osage Hills both carded 72s.

But, Sunset’s depth was the difference.

The low score of the day was shot by Sunset pro Dan Wilkie at 69, but he wasn’t competing in medal play.

This was the second annual challenge match between the two golf courses.

On July 20, Hillcrest Golf Course was hosting the first-ever handicap golf tournament of the Reda Pump company.

This was a 54-hole event with a qualifying round, a handicap-determining round and a final round.

The pairings included Verle Judson, Bill Dingman, Bill Cohrs and Harold Hampton in the first group, Tom Sutton, Eugene Butcher, Fred Carle and Reed Crites in the middle group and Karl Kolb, Forrest Butcher, Otto Buller and Dalton D. Lain in the final group.

If that weren’t enough links action, on the same weekend a team of Bartlesville city employees were slated to compete at the Oil Hill golf course in Kansas.

Some of the local players making the trip included G.E. Goddard, C.S. Warren, A.F. Roth, Harris Bateman, John Jenkins, Rex Holmes, Ed White, Criss Christy, G.R. Preston, Harry Ells, Harry Easter, L.C. Trapp, M.C. Wood, Jack Barthelemy, M.F. Broaddus, Harold Shile and O.L. Steele.

Tom Swift won the Jess Curtis Cup in a local archery shoot with a handicap score of 608.

By the summer of 1941, the Morning Examiner put a sports logo on the top of its first sports page, showing the evolvement toward a greater emphasis on this aspect of American life.

Golf continued to be a major topic in mid-summer 1941, as Bartlesville was hosting its first junior open golf tournament.

Fifty participants were expected at the Sunset golf course with one qualifying round followed by match play.

The tourney was open to any Bartlesville boy who was 18 or younger.

The tournament committee included James Hailey, Jim Price, Keith Fowler and Kenneth Heady.

Not to be outdone, a girls junior open golf tournament was planned at Sunset for later in the summer. The tourney was set up after inquiries about the girls not being able to compete in the boys-only junior open.

Jo Allyn Lowe, who was sponsoring the boys tournament, also planned to put on the girls competition before school started, if there was enough interest.

The committee had discussed letting girls in the main junior open but decided to keep the planned format, at least for this summer.

Another first on the links was a men vs. women handicap match play tournament at Sunset golf course on July 13, 1941.

There were 23 men and 23 women enrolled in the tourney. The format was 18 holes on a three-point match basis with the women having an extra 12-stroke handicap in addition to their regular club handicap.

Some of the matchups included: Mark Walker vs. Forrest Niswonger, Ruth Barlow vs. Don Wilkie, Myrtle Irene Segraves vs. Lewis Hawkins, Corrine Wood vs. Hugh Lambeth, Ruth Barry vs. Ed Kendall, Janice Bateman vs. Harris Bateman, Charlotte Washington vs. Dr. Harold Born, Toots Butcher vs. A.M. Stevens, Kay Noonan vs. W.B. Cohrs and Calar Born vs. H.S. Mitchell.

Howard Crook shot a course-record 62 at Osage Hills on July 12. He had nine birdies, an eagle three and just one bogey.

He beat by one stroke the former record held by Sunset pro Don Wilkie, set in 1937.

Finally in the world of local golf, Robert C. Walker led the Reda Tourney by five strokes at Hillcrest.

He shot 109 but had a handicap of 40.

Forrest W. Butcher was next at 74 with an 89, minus his 15-stroke handicap.

Oddrey Nelson and Reed Crites were next with net scores of 75. Crites had a gross total of 91 and Nelson was 92.

Walker hadn’t touched a golf club for seven years prior to this tourney, which was for the Lloyd Ford Trophy.