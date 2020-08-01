Alex Le
School: Bartlesville High
Class: Senior
Sport: Tennis
Season highlight: Finished in top five at No. 1 singles in each of Bartlesville’s three tournaments.
College committed to for athletics: Oklahoma Wesleyan
Alex Le
School: Bartlesville High
Class: Senior
Sport: Tennis
Season highlight: Finished in top five at No. 1 singles in each of Bartlesville’s three tournaments.
College committed to for athletics: Oklahoma Wesleyan
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.