GROVE — A man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle-truck accident north of Grove.

Ernesto Lara Hernandez, 23, of Monkey Island, was pronounced dead at the scene by Grove EMS from massive injuries suffered when his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a 1994 GMC 1500 pickup driven by Michael Williams, 29, of Bernice according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Hernandez was eastbound on East 250 at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles in a no passing zone, the OHP report said.

The truck driven by Williams was stopped at a stop sign northbound on County Road South 580 and attempted to turn west on East 250 Road and was struck by the motorcycle.

Williams and a passenger, Tracy Frazier 34, of Vinita, were not injured.

Probationary Trooper Carl Turner of the Delaware County Detachment of Troop L investigated the accident. He was assisted by Field Training Trooper Micah Stinnett of the Delaware Detachment of Troop L, Probationary Trooper Isaac Brenner of the Delaware County Detachment of Troop L, Field Training Trooper Brent Watson of the Delaware County Detachment of Troop L, Probationary Trooper Deacon Greninger of the Craig County Detachment of Troop L, Field Training Trooper Chris Garner of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L, Trooper Alex Wilson of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment of Troop L, Grove EMS, Grove Police and Delaware County.